[Mass bike ride with sound systems, costumes, party stops and dancing]

SUGAR BABYYYY!

SWEET AS PIE

JOIN US ON FRIDAY THE 13TH FOR A CANDY ADVENTURE FUN FILLED RIDE!!!!!!

More details TBA

STARTS: North Berkeley BART

ENDS: Lake Merritt/19th St BART

