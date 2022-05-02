[Mass bike ride with sound systems, costumes, party stops and dancing]
SUGAR BABYYYY!
SWEET AS PIE
JOIN US ON FRIDAY THE 13TH FOR A CANDY ADVENTURE FUN FILLED RIDE!!!!!!
More details TBA
STARTS: North Berkeley BART
ENDS: Lake Merritt/19th St BART
|Date
|Friday May 13
|Time
|8:00 PM - 12:00 AM
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|East Bay Bike Party
|Location Details
|Gather at North Berkeley BART station - ride through the streets
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1ny45X72r
Added to the calendar on Monday May 2nd, 2022 2:41 PM
