From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
Ukrainians Protest Russian Atrocities Next to May Day Rally
Disturbing display reveals horror of war
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoWhile unions were celebrating May Day in front of San Francisco's City Hall, a small protest took place on the front steps of City Hall. With signs saying that Russian soldiers has raped a fourteen year of girl and comparing Putin to Hitler, five girls stood in simulated bloody underwear, black bags covering their heads and hands tied behind their backs.
As onlookers viewed the unsettling display, the message was that this time it was the Russians. And it was. At other times it was the Germans, the Japanese, the French, and yes, the Americans. Bush Jr. invaded Iraq based on a lie and killed 900,000 civilians. Lyndon Johnson and Nixon attacked Viet Nam and Cambodia and killed four million people. We are left to imagine the photos we did not see and the talk of war crimes trials we did not hear.
Human depravity knows no limits.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network