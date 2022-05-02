top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
Ukrainians Protest Russian Atrocities Next to May Day Rally
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday May 2nd, 2022 2:20 PM
Disturbing display reveals horror of war
sm_01-12122-856_3102.jpg
original image (1934x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

While unions were celebrating May Day in front of San Francisco's City Hall, a small protest took place on the front steps of City Hall. With signs saying that Russian soldiers has raped a fourteen year of girl and comparing Putin to Hitler, five girls stood in simulated bloody underwear, black bags covering their heads and hands tied behind their backs.

As onlookers viewed the unsettling display, the message was that this time it was the Russians. And it was. At other times it was the Germans, the Japanese, the French, and yes, the Americans. Bush Jr. invaded Iraq based on a lie and killed 900,000 civilians. Lyndon Johnson and Nixon attacked Viet Nam and Cambodia and killed four million people. We are left to imagine the photos we did not see and the talk of war crimes trials we did not hear.

Human depravity knows no limits.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday May 2nd, 2022 2:20 PM
sm_02-12122-856_3104.jpg
original image (1865x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday May 2nd, 2022 2:20 PM
sm_03-12122-856_3106.jpg
original image (1539x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday May 2nd, 2022 2:20 PM
sm_04-12122-852_8585.jpg
original image (1869x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday May 2nd, 2022 2:20 PM
sm_05-12122-856_3113.jpg
original image (1400x1457)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday May 2nd, 2022 2:20 PM
sm_06-12122-852_8591.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code