Non-profit affordable housing developers and property managers operating illegally
Property Managers Operating Illegally:
Non-profit affordable housing developers and property managers operating illegally
By Lynda Carson - May 1, 2022
Oakland - As a property management company, the John Stewart Company (JSO) manages numerous apartment buildings in Oakland, and the Bay Area for numerous non-profit housing developers. Additionally, JSO hires many property managers to manage the income producing buildings they are managing, and to sign contracts, to collect the rents, for evicting tenants, in addition to renting out the apartments by listing them for rent or lease, and showing them to prospective tenants.
An individual hired as a property manager by JSO to perform the above mentioned services at a property being managed, but not owned by JSO, needs to be licensed by the California Department of Real Estate (DRE), either as a broker or sales agent.
A search here of numerous job listings with JSO seeking property managers, or a search here, reveals that among the numerous requirements listed with the job listings for a property manager, JSO has not been requiring anyone in the job listings they are posting for work as a property manager to be required to have a real estate sales license, or a brokers license.
That’s right. The John Stewart Company is hiring many people to be who do not have a real estate license as property managers at federally subsidized affordable housing projects owned by non-profit affordable housing developers, even though state law requires them to have a real estate license.
Additionally, these are non-profit federally subsidized affordable housing developers that may also be using tax credits to finance, and operate their properties.
When property managers who are operating illegally without a real estate license are signing contracts involving HUD subsidies or CTAC (tax credits), when does the concept of fraud come into the picture?
Local Non-Profit Housing Developers Using JSO To Manage Their Properties:
Among some of the local non-profits and affordable housing developers listed that are using JSO to manage their properties, they include Bridge Housing, Chinese Community Development Center, Community Housing Partnership (CHP), Eden Housing, Housing Conservation and Development Corporation, Mercy Charities Housing California, Mission Housing Development Corporation, Resources for Community Development (RCD), South Berkeley Neighborhood Development Corporation, Tenants & Owners Development Corp. (TODCO), UA Housing, Unity Council, and University Avenue Partnership.
Some of the above the mentioned non-profits are listed with the East Bay Housing Organizations (EBHO).
Are we supposed to believe that none of the non-profit housing developers have been aware that the property managers being hired by JSO to work at their subsidized affordable housing projects, do not have a real estate license, and are operating illegally?
This situation of residential property managers at non-profit subsidized affordable housing developments that may be operating illegally because they do not have a real estate sales license, raises many questions.
Are the contracts or tenant recertification documents they sign legal? What about contracts with tenants who have Section 8 vouchers (Housing Choice Vouchers), and the signing of contracts by property managers who are operating illegally? Are those contracts legal?
Are eviction proceedings they generate legal, or are eviction notices legal that they sign, or serve?
What if property managers who do not have a real estate license, but are required to have a real estate license, enter a tenant’s apartment without the consent of the tenant, thereby violating the “right to privacy” of the tenant. Is it an unlawful entry?
Additionally, does it matter to the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTAC), that some property managers at properties they are linked to do not have a real estate license, even though they are required to have one, and are operating illegally while signing documents pertaining to the requirements of CTAC, or HUD requirements?
One can only wonder how many laws are actually being violated on a daily basis in these situations of property managers operating illegally, while non-profit subsidized affordable housing developers, and housing agencies are looking the other way, or are ignoring the situation?
A Tenant's Dilemma In A Corrupt System:
Just try to imagine being a low-income tenant in an affordable housing project owned by a non-profit housing developer, where the property manager does not have a real estate license, even though they are required to, to have that job.
Then try to imagine how it feels to be pushed around and have your apartment entered by a property manager at an affordable housing project who is required by state law to have a California real estate sales license, but does not have a real estate sales license, as they search your apartment under the guise of an inspection.
How does it feel? It’s akin to having the cops push their way into your home and searching it without having a warrant.
Try to imagine how it feels to have a property manager who is legally required to have a real estate license, but does not, threaten you with eviction for one reason, or another, if you do not comply to some unreasonable demands.
It appears that there is organized crime happening in the non-profit subsidized affordable housing sector, involving property managers who do not have a real estate license, but are required to have a real estate license.
As an example of the systemic corruption occurring, JSO is not even trying to hide the fact that they are not requiring people they hire for jobs as a property manager to have a real estate license, at the buildings they are managing.
-Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
