21st Annual Santa Clara County Palestinian Cultural Day



Join us in this community cultural and flag raising ceremony. This community celebration honors the local Palestinian community and its contributions to the County's civic life as well as the historical and cultural contributions of Palestinians.



The event will be held outdoors.

Palestinian snacks will be served.



Free and open to the public.

Wheelchair accessible



Sponsored by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and the Palestinian Heritage Committee

.

