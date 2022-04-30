21st Annual Santa Clara County Palestinian Cultural Day
Join us in this community cultural and flag raising ceremony. This community celebration honors the local Palestinian community and its contributions to the County's civic life as well as the historical and cultural contributions of Palestinians.
The event will be held outdoors.
Palestinian snacks will be served.
Free and open to the public.
Wheelchair accessible
Sponsored by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and the Palestinian Heritage Committee
.
View events for the week of 5/15/2022
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Palestinian Cultural Day
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 15
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Palestinian Heritage Committee
|Location Details
|
Santa Clara County Government Center
James P. McEntee Plaza
70 West Hedding Street
San Jose, CA 95110
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 30th, 2022 6:37 PM
