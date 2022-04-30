Is SSU Greek Life really LGBTQ? ferreyrl [at] sonoma.edu)

by Luis Ferreyra

Is SSU Greek Life really LGBTQ accepting for the Intersex and Non-binary/gender fluid and even Transgender folks?



SSU displays an all-inclusive LGBTQ+ flag proudly at the front of the school, with diverse clubs, LGBTQ supportive staff, and a number of individuals who in Greek life identify as LGB. It looks like an accepting place and inclusive California University.



However looking closer into the Sonoma State Greek life, it’s clear that this important and influential iconic College experience is not welcoming to students that are non-binary or gender fluid. While Greek life at Sonoma State advertises itself as a home away from home and a place to make friendships at college. It is clear that SSU is not a home for people who use them/ they pronouns and do not identify as men or women. These folks do not have a home in Greek life according to the bylaws of the sororities and fraternities that state each chapter is only for men or women. One might think that the local Greek life that is not attached to the national level, is free from more national conservative standards. However, some of the local Greek chapters are still practicing this non-binary exclusion based on their bylaws.



Most people agree that people can have more than one identity. The non-binary population is growing, and a growing number of states are allowing “X” to be on legal documents such as birth certificates and state identification cards. Being not male or female should not stop a person from being able to participate in the enriching and exciting part of the college experience.





Luis Ferreyra is originally from Berkeley and is now a student at Sonoma State University majoring in Sociology.

