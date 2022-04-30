From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Labor & Workers
|May Day March in Santa Cruz
|Date
|Sunday May 01
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|Location Details
|Town Clock, Pacific Avenue and Water Street, Downtown Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9747969364...
