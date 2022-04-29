From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Property managers operating illegally face $20,000 in fines and or 6 months in jail
By Lynda Carson - April 29, 2022
Oakland - Did you know that tenants can file complaints against residential property managers who are operating illegally, resulting in desist and refrain orders at residential properties, and the illegally operating property managers facing fines of $20,000, and or 6 months in jail?
According to California Business and Professions Code Section 101139; Notice: Business and Professions Code Section 10139 provides that "Any person acting as a real estate broker or real estate salesperson without a license or who advertises using words indicating that he or she is a real estate broker without being so licensed shall be guilty of a public offense punishable by a fine not exceeding twenty 23 thousand dollars ($20,000), or by imprisonment in the county jail for a term not to exceed six months, or by both fine and imprisonment; or if a corporation, be punished by a fine not exceeding sixty thousand dollars ($60,000)."
As an example, during 2011, complaints filed against Ryan Nathan and RMD Services resulted in Nathan and RMD receiving desist and refrain orders, ordering them to stop from; “performing any acts within the State of California for which a real estate broker license is required. In particular, you are ordered to desist and refrain from soliciting or providing or participating in property management services for others and for compensation, unless and until you obtain a real estate broker license issued by the Department.”
In Oakland, Ryan Nathan and RMD Services used to manage some properties for the notorious landlord Richard Singer, who went to prison for hiring someone to burn down one out of two low-income hotels Singer owned in Oakland.
Additionally, in contrast, tenant complaints resulted in a court ordering Oakland landlord Hong Gardner and her husband John J. Gardner to stop collecting rents at their properties, and abate all existing housing code violations, must end all future utility shutoffs due to their activities, and must comply with all relevant laws at their residential rental properties.
In another case in Oakland, tenant complaints and a lawsuit resulted in the former owners and managers of the California Hotel being ordered by the courts to desist from turning off their gas, water and electricity.
Other entities in California that have received desist and refrain orders may be found by clicking here.
Licensing Laws Are Applicable Throughout California:
Reportedly, “For anyone stepping into managing a property on behalf of the owner, the first requirement is to have a property management license in California. The regulation (10131-b) clearly states that buying, selling, or leasing property without a license, is unlawful. To apply for the real estate license, the following criteria need to be met as per the California Property Management Laws:”
• The applicant must be a minimum of 18 years of age
• Should be a US citizen
• Should have no criminal record
• Should have completed three college-level courses, as approved by the California Department of Real Estate, and should have passed the licensing exam
When a license is needed to manage property
Reportedly, “An individual or corporation needs to hold a broker license if they perform or offer to perform any of the following services on behalf of another in exchange for a fee:
• listing real estate for rent or lease;
• marketing the property to locate prospective tenants;
• listing prospective tenants for the rental or lease of real estate;
• locating property to rent or lease;
• selling, buying or exchanging existing leasehold interests in real estate;
• managing income-producing properties; or
• collecting rents from tenants of real estate. [Bus & P C §10131(b)]
An individual employed by a broker to perform any of the above services needs to be licensed by the California Department of Real Estate (DRE), either as a broker or sales agent employed and supervised by a broker.
Some duties that do require a license and that may be performed by a property manager include collecting rents and managing the operations of income-producing properties. Therefore, a property manager who holds a DRE license is better positioned to fulfill the duties of both a regular manager as well as a leasing agent.”
Filing Complaints:
Tenants can determine if a property manager has a sales real estate license or a brokers license by clicking here.
The Complaint Process with the Department of Real Estate
Click below…
https://www.dre.ca.gov/consumers/filecomplaint.html
Or:
Investigations are made by the Department’s Enforcement Section on the basis of written complaints received from the public. To initiate an investigation, the Department must determine two things: That the individuals or companies involved are under the Department’s jurisdiction. The Department has jurisdiction over real estate licensees, subdividers, and unlicensed persons who have performed acts which require a real estate license (see License Status Check below to find out if an individual or company is licensed by DRE).
That the complaint relates to possible violations of the Real Estate Law or Subdivided Lands Law.
Click below…
https://www.dre.ca.gov/files/pdf/re51.pdf
-Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
