Palestine Justice Coalition will be holding a demonstration on the Clares St.sidewalk in front of the Trader Joe's in Capitola. We will have banners and signs related to BDS and Apartheid Israel, as well as literature for any shoppers who are concerned. Please contact Laura ( zuckerfish [at] sbcglobal.net ) if you are interested in joining us. (We will return to welcoming the tourists at Ocean and Water on the following Saturday.) Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 29th, 2022 2:47 PM