Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
Vigil for Climate Activist Wynn Bruce
Date Friday April 29
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion SF Bay Area
Location Details
9th Circuit Court of Appeals, 95 7th Street, San Francisco, CA
Members of Extinction Rebellion and allies will hold a vigil for Wynn Bruce, a climate activist who self-immolated in front of the United States Supreme Court on Friday, April 22 at 6:30 pm (Earth Day 2022).
Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder Colorado took his own life by setting himself on fire and burning to death in front of the Supreme Court on April 22, Earth Day at 6.30 pm. He was a Buddhist and a climate activist. This was not a suicide. His self-immolation was an act to bring attention to the climate and ecological crisis.

The dire state of the planet and the worsening crisis is driving people to extreme amounts of climate grief and despair. While we don't condone this behavior, we have an obligation to bring attention to the act he took. We will hold space for Wynn - for his sacrifice - by holding vigils all around the US and the world this Friday. We will continue to honor him and his work by bringing light to these issues, to protect life on earth. May Wynn Bruce rest in peace and power.

Event details: Bring candles, flowers, signs or other items to honor Wynn. Share videos and images of the vigil on social media and don't forget to include the hashtag #WynnBruce.
rsz_1wynn_alan_bruce_rip.jpeg
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/sf-vigil-...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 8:26 PM
