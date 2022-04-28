top
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
San José Clean Energy Virtual Community Conversation
Date Thursday May 12
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorSJPL and SJ Clean Energy Program
Location Details
Online event
San José has the cleanest electricity of any of the top 10 U.S. cities thanks to
San José Clean Energy, the local, not-for-profit energy provider operated by the
City of San José.

Join us for a discussion on how San José Clean Energy is propelling our city towards
a carbon-free future and how you can make a difference in fighting climate change.

Featured speakers from San José Clean Energy include: Joe Flores, Deputy Director
and Kate Ziemba, Public Information Manager.

Thursday, May 12, 2022 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PT

More info & RSVP: https://sjpl.bibliocommons.com/events/6244bf0a39637a360087f2c9
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 6:01 PM
