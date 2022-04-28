San José has the cleanest electricity of any of the top 10 U.S. cities thanks to
San José Clean Energy, the local, not-for-profit energy provider operated by the
City of San José.
Join us for a discussion on how San José Clean Energy is propelling our city towards
a carbon-free future and how you can make a difference in fighting climate change.
Featured speakers from San José Clean Energy include: Joe Flores, Deputy Director
and Kate Ziemba, Public Information Manager.
Thursday, May 12, 2022 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PT
More info & RSVP: https://sjpl.bibliocommons.com/events/6244bf0a39637a360087f2c9
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
|San José Clean Energy Virtual Community Conversation
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday May 12
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|SJPL and SJ Clean Energy Program
|Location Details
|Online event
