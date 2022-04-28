Thursday May 12



More info & RSVP: San José has the cleanest electricity of any of the top 10 U.S. cities thanks toSan José Clean Energy, the local, not-for-profit energy provider operated by theCity of San José.Join us for a discussion on how San José Clean Energy is propelling our city towardsa carbon-free future and how you can make a difference in fighting climate change.Featured speakers from San José Clean Energy include: Joe Flores, Deputy Directorand Kate Ziemba, Public Information Manager.Thursday, May 12, 2022 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PTMore info & RSVP: https://sjpl.bibliocommons.com/events/6244bf0a39637a360087f2c9 Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 6:01 PM