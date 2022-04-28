WorkWeek interviews Darrell Whitman, former Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program lawyer and investigator about the take-over of the agency and US Labor Department by the corporations that they are supposed to regulate and do oversight over.

WorkWeek interviews Dr. Darrell Whitman, a former lawyer and investigator with the Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program. He reports he was coerced and prevented from representing OSHA whistleblower's who had been retaliated by their employers for making health and safety complaints. In an extensive report that he has released titled the Diogenes Project, he documents that Federal OSHA has been captured by the corporations such as Fed-Ex, Lockheed Martin, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley that he was supposed to be doing oversight over.He also was fired by Tom Perez who was Secretary of Labor under the Obama administration and prevented from having an independent hearing on his own discharge in retaliation for doing his job.He also discusses the fraud and cover-up of the development of Hunters Point and Treasure Island shipyard in San Francisco by the testing company MLab P& K, a wholly owned subsidiary of TestAmerica owned by venture capital group, HIG Capital and how this company had connections to the Democratic Party. His investigation of the termination of TestAmerica manager Michael Madry was killed by his manager and that Madry and Whitman were conspired against by OSHA management and the Department of Labor with the collusion of Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein as well as San Francisco and State politicians.The interview was done near the annual anniversary of Workers Memorial Day on April 28, 2022 to commemorate workers killed and injured on the job.For more information on his report go to:Diogenes Projectdrdarrellwhitman.substack.comAdditional media:On Workers Memorial Day 2021 Former OSHA WPP Lawyer & Investigator Darrell Whitman Speaks Out!OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell WhitmanOSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell WhitmanOSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell WhitmanThe Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer WhitmanWhitman On Culture Of Corruption At OSHAOSHA Investigator Darrell Whitman On Tom Devine, Tom Perez and OSC CorruptionWells Fargo Targets Whistleblowers Exposing Bank Fraud & US Government Helps Wells Fargo$1 Billion Hunters Point/Treasure Island Eco-Fraud