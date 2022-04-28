top
Corporate Capture Of OSHA & US Gov Corruption Cover-up With OSHA Lawyer Darrel Whitman
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 4:58 PM
WorkWeek interviews Darrell Whitman, former Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program lawyer and investigator about the take-over of the agency and US Labor Department by the corporations that they are supposed to regulate and do oversight over.
sm_osha_hammerinig_workers.jpg
original image (876x728)
WorkWeek interviews Dr. Darrell Whitman, a former lawyer and investigator with the Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program. He reports he was coerced and prevented from representing OSHA whistleblower's who had been retaliated by their employers for making health and safety complaints. In an extensive report that he has released titled the Diogenes Project, he documents that Federal OSHA has been captured by the corporations such as Fed-Ex, Lockheed Martin, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley that he was supposed to be doing oversight over.

He also was fired by Tom Perez who was Secretary of Labor under the Obama administration and prevented from having an independent hearing on his own discharge in retaliation for doing his job.

He also discusses the fraud and cover-up of the development of Hunters Point and Treasure Island shipyard in San Francisco by the testing company MLab P& K, a wholly owned subsidiary of TestAmerica owned by venture capital group, HIG Capital and how this company had connections to the Democratic Party. His investigation of the termination of TestAmerica manager Michael Madry was killed by his manager and that Madry and Whitman were conspired against by OSHA management and the Department of Labor with the collusion of Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein as well as San Francisco and State politicians.

The interview was done near the annual anniversary of Workers Memorial Day on April 28, 2022 to commemorate workers killed and injured on the job.

For more information on his report go to:
Diogenes Project
drdarrellwhitman.substack.com

Additional media:

On Workers Memorial Day 2021 Former OSHA WPP Lawyer & Investigator Darrell Whitman Speaks Out!
https://youtu.be/9ZL9cSolNFw

OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k

OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k

OSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVIu-Op8Wg&t=33s

The Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCxYm65qwaI

Whitman On Culture Of Corruption At OSHA
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-15-18-darrell-whitman-osc-culture-of-corruption-gap-the-democrats

OSHA Investigator Darrell Whitman On Tom Devine, Tom Perez and OSC Corruption
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww7-13-18-darrell-whitman-osha-tom-devine-tom-perez-and-osc-corruption

Wells Fargo Targets Whistleblowers Exposing Bank Fraud & US Government Helps Wells Fargo
https://www.financial-planning.com/news/labor-department-wells-fargo-fake-account-whistleblowers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY

$1 Billion Hunters Point/Treasure Island Eco-Fraud
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-11-18-peer-jeff-ruch-on-the-1-billion-hunters-point-shipyard-test-falsifications

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #
https://youtu.be/9bdNcG0hnY8
§Whitman Reports That There Has Been A Corporate Capture Of OSHA
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 4:58 PM
osha_corruption_court.jpeg
Darrell Whitman provides documentation that there has been a corporate capture of OSHA and the Department of Labor and that management officials have conspired and criminally colluded with the corporations that they are supposed to regulate to target whistleblowers.
https://youtu.be/9bdNcG0hnY8
§Tom Perez Fired Federal OSHA WPP Lawyer and Investigator Darrell Whitman
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 4:58 PM
sm_perez_at_afl-cio.jpg
original image (800x561)
Tom Perez who was Department of Labor Secretary shutdown
independent investigations of bullying and illegal harassment of Federal DOL whistleblowers. He also personally stopped an independent investigation of the discharge of OSHA WPP lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://youtu.be/9bdNcG0hnY8
§Workers Dying On The Job & No Protection From OSHA
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 4:58 PM
osha_death_on_ramp.jpg
US workers are dying on the job from health and safety violations and corporations have taken control of OSHA according for former OSHA lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://youtu.be/9bdNcG0hnY8
§Hunters Point Clean-up Cover-up By Corrupt OSHA Management Officials
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 4:58 PM
hunters_point_lennar_development_housing.jpg
The construction by Lennar of condos on the radioactive nuclear dump site took place with fraudulent testing and the firing of Tetra Tech and Test America whistleblowers. Federal OSHA protected the developers who were supported by San Francisco city, state and Federal politicians like Nancy Pelosi, Diane Feinstein, Kamala Harris, London Breed and Gavin Newsom.
https://youtu.be/9bdNcG0hnY8
§Federal OSHA Lawyer/Inspector Darrell Whitman Put His Job On The Line
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 4:58 PM
sm_whitman_darrell_at_psi_panel_on_whistleblowers1030-17.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program lawyer and inspector put his job on the line to protect health and safety whistleblowers and the public. He was bullied, threatened and fired by OSHA DOL officials and he has put the complaints together of 25 OSHA whistleblowers from throughout the country.
https://youtu.be/9bdNcG0hnY8
