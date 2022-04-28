From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|2022 International May Day Online Rally
|Date
|Sunday May 01
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|WSWS and the 4th International
|Location Details
|This will be an online celebration. Time of the event is given in US Pacific Time.
|
For more event information: https://www.wsws.org/en/special/pages/inte...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 2:49 PM
