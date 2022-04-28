From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 5/1/2022
|Climate + Land + Water Celebration
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 01
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Novasutras
|Location Details
|lawn near lighthouse 701 W Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://novasutras.org/santacruz/santa-cru...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 12:33 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network