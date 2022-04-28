This is a public celebration, to raise our spirits, raise awareness, and raise the vibration in these troubled times. Festivities will include Land Acknowledgement and Calling the Corners, songs, and creating a mandala together (bring seasonal flowers and foliage, or other natural objects to celebrate the beauty of mid-Spring in Santa Cruz). We will offer other activities and may include meditation, plus poems, chants or prayers brought by participants. Plan for up to 2 hours. If you are driving, please ARRIVE EARLY to find parking and get settled in. We will gather on the lawn near the Lighthouse — look for the Novasutras signs. More info and RSVP at https://novasutras.org/santacruz/santa-cruz-events/#om For more event information: https://novasutras.org/santacruz/santa-cru...

