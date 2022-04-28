ILWU Local 10 at a press conference supported the OEA teachers strike against the closures of public schools in Oakland. They were joined by parents of students and also other unions.

SEIU 1021 leaders supported the teachers and also adamantly opposed the privatization of Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland which they said would destroy the working port of Oakland. They were also supported by USW Local 5 president PK White from the striking Chevron Richmond refinery workers.

Schools and Labor against Privatization SLAP held a press conference on April 27, 2022 at the Port of Oakland Commission offices near the Howard Terminal to report on the planned united action by ILWU Local 10 and OEA members and rank and file leaders.ILWU Local 10 former president Trent Willis supported the OEA strike on April 29 2022 against the closure of 11 schools in mostly Black and Brown communities and he compared it to the privatization of public resources and the Port Of Oakland. School parents also spoke about their fight to stop the closures of their children's schools and their appeals to OEA teachers to strike against the closures.SEIU 1021 leaders also spoke in support of the OEA strike and also against the privatization of the Howard terminal in the Port Of Oakland which they charged would destroy the working Port of Oakland. They also reported that they had voted against the privatization in 2019.Also USW 5 president PK White spoke in support of stopping the closure of the schools and also opposed the privatization of the Port of Oakland for a tax funded stadium for billionaire GAP A's owner John Fisher. His union members are still striking against the Chevron refinery in Richmond where there are growing health and safety dangers.ILWU Local 10 will be having a stop work meeting on Friday a and joining with OEA teachers, students and parents at a rally at Oscar Grant Plaza or Oakland City Hall.