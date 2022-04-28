This event is to raise awareness to the public about how the Berkeley Student Cooperative may lose Rochdale, 259 beds of some of the most affordable student housing in Berkeley, or subject all 1300 BSC members to a 7.4% rent increase per year for four years. We need more cause to put pressure on the UC to meet our demands
Uplift local and student vendors, performers, and grassroots activism, perform mutual aid and promote community!
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Date
|Friday April 29
|Time
|3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Berkeley Student Cooperative
|Location Details
3pm @ UC Chancellors mansion, march to:
Block Party 4-8pm @ Haste St, Dana to Bowditch blocks, Berkeley
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 10:46 AM
