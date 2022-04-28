This event is to raise awareness to the public about how the Berkeley Student Cooperative may lose Rochdale, 259 beds of some of the most affordable student housing in Berkeley, or subject all 1300 BSC members to a 7.4% rent increase per year for four years. We need more cause to put pressure on the UC to meet our demands



Uplift local and student vendors, performers, and grassroots activism, perform mutual aid and promote community!

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 10:46 AM