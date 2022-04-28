top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 4/29/2022
Save Rochdale Block Party
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 29
Time 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorBerkeley Student Cooperative
Location Details
3pm @ UC Chancellors mansion, march to:
Block Party 4-8pm @ Haste St, Dana to Bowditch blocks, Berkeley
This event is to raise awareness to the public about how the Berkeley Student Cooperative may lose Rochdale, 259 beds of some of the most affordable student housing in Berkeley, or subject all 1300 BSC members to a 7.4% rent increase per year for four years. We need more cause to put pressure on the UC to meet our demands

Uplift local and student vendors, performers, and grassroots activism, perform mutual aid and promote community!
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 28th, 2022 10:46 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code