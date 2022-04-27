2022 Africa Unity Week - highlighting the "African Founding Father of California" by Khubaka, Michael Harris



Discover the Maritime Legacy of the "African Founding Father of California" as master of the ship Julia Ann, trading throughout the Pacific Rim and became the leading financial figure in the development of San Francisco. Leidesdorff aquired a 35,521 acre called Rancho Rio De Los Americanos from the Mexican Government while acquiring a vast array of international business pursuits throughout the Pacific Rim. The 1849 historic town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County is poised for global consideration by the World Conference of Mayors.