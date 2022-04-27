Join Haiti Action Committee on the 30th anniversary of our solidarity work for a webinar featuring members of Fanmi Lavalas Executive Committee: Dr. Maryse Narcisse, Fanmi Lavalas Coordinator; and Joel Edouard "Pacha" Vorbe
Learn about the courageous and deepening struggle of the Haitian people to remove the US-backed dictatorship of Ariel Henry and to end the US/UN occupation of Haiti
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KzhlBEmGQKu82l7fNPD_Bw
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Haiti | CaliforniaView events for the week of 4/30/2022
|Haitian Voices of Resistance Today
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday April 30
|Time
|11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Haiti Action Committee
|action.haiti [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|5104837481
|Location Details
|A webinar. To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KzhlBEmGQKu82l7fNPD_Bw
|
For more event information: https://haitisolidarity.net
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 27th, 2022 4:44 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network