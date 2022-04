Learn about the courageous and deepening struggle of the Haitian people to remove the US-backed dictatorship of Ariel Henry and to end the US/UN occupation of Haiti



Proceeds from this event will benefit the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund Join Haiti Action Committee on the 30th anniversary of our solidarity work for a webinar featuring members of Fanmi Lavalas Executive Committee: Dr. Maryse Narcisse, Fanmi Lavalas Coordinator; and Joel Edouard "Pacha" VorbeLearn about the courageous and deepening struggle of the Haitian people to remove the US-backed dictatorship of Ariel Henry and to end the US/UN occupation of HaitiRegister here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KzhlBEmGQKu82l7fNPD_Bw Proceeds from this event will benefit the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund For more event information: https://haitisolidarity.net

