Haitian Voices of Resistance Today
Date Saturday April 30
Time 11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorHaiti Action Committee
Emailaction.haiti [at] gmail.com
Phone5104837481
Location Details
A webinar. To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KzhlBEmGQKu82l7fNPD_Bw
Join Haiti Action Committee on the 30th anniversary of our solidarity work for a webinar featuring members of Fanmi Lavalas Executive Committee: Dr. Maryse Narcisse, Fanmi Lavalas Coordinator; and Joel Edouard "Pacha" Vorbe

Learn about the courageous and deepening struggle of the Haitian people to remove the US-backed dictatorship of Ariel Henry and to end the US/UN occupation of Haiti

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KzhlBEmGQKu82l7fNPD_Bw

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund
For more event information: https://haitisolidarity.net

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 27th, 2022 4:44 PM
