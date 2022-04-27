



Stop sending lethal aid to Ukraine and fund housing, healthcare and education.



Please bring signs and banners.



https://actionnetwork.org/events/national-day-of-action-for-peace National Day of Action for PeaceStop sending lethal aid to Ukraine and fund housing, healthcare and education.Please bring signs and banners. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5044349311...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 27th, 2022 2:46 PM