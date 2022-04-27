National Day of Action for Peace
Stop sending lethal aid to Ukraine and fund housing, healthcare and education.
Please bring signs and banners.
https://actionnetwork.org/events/national-day-of-action-for-peace
|Saturday May 07
|4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
|Town Clock, Pacific Avenue and Water Street, Santa Cruz
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5044349311...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 27th, 2022 2:46 PM
