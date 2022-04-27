top
Related Categories: International | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
Global Statement of the Anarcho-Pacifist Food Not Bombs Movement on the Crisis in Ukraine
by Food Not Bombs
Wednesday Apr 27th, 2022 2:40 PM
When those in power wage wars, it’s the disempowered masses who suffer. Neither the political, nor the economical, nor the religious, nor the media elite benefitting from military conflicts die in wars, it’s ordinary people who pay the full price.
sm_food_not_bombs.jpg
original image (818x550)
We are angry and we are hurt by the War in Ukraine. Our fellow anarchists and other antiauthoritarian activists in Russia and Ukraine are seeing their lives violently destroyed by the politicians backed by oligarchs, religious fanatics and profit-driven media moguls.

We are, however, also inspired by the firm resistance of all our brothers and sisters around the alterglobalistic world who stand up together with us for peace, freedom, love and equity, who continue to self-organize despite great risk and personal cost. Our mutual aid in self-empowerment across borders is bound to create the critical mass needed to sustain a non-violent chain reaction of proper democratization in all fields of life. Power is bound to rest with the people who care and dare for the elimination of all kinds of violence, the termination of all social, political and economic inequality. All violence shall be deflected back to its source, all inequality shall be rendered illegal. The black-and-white flag shall stand high and our battle cry shall echo in every corner of Mother Earth: Solidarity Not Aggression! Fight War Not Wars!


https://docs.google.com/document/d/1q-uKYvVdlS-7ziTlFYrGprgnvfB1hOJ2vmRhu91wjjw/edit
https://www.foodnotbombs.net/
