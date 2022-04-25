Saint Helena : Napa Valley Concerns by Cynthia Vargas



St. Helena is a city in Napa County, located in the Wine Country of California. St.Helena is a popular tourist destination that inevitably alters the livelihood of the rest of its population in order to maintain the standards of these tourists.

The City of St. Helena, the center of the heart of the Napa Valley has served as a rural agricultural center over various year. It became an important business center for the wine industry and as a result of that, the city’s scenic qualities are the root of receiving many visitors a year. St. Helena strives to embrace and maintain its beautiful environment, small town character and high quality of life while forgetting about the well-being of the population that is hidden from the St. Helena’s lifestyle.



The City’s demographics are easy to identify upon your first visit, demonstrating an evidently greater White population than of the Hispanic, Black or Asian population living there. The East side of St. Helena is recognized as the “poorer”, low-income side. This side of St. Helena is known for having patrolling cops, bad roads, theft, and noisy environments.



Having the only two low-income apartments in the city segregated into one side, demonstrates the vision St. Helena attempts to portray to their visitors. A vision that does not include all populations of their city. A City as well funded and established as St. Helena needs to focus their attention on fixing the horrible conditions of their roads on every side of the town, especially the East side. As well as enforce tactical patrolling techniques for the police department in order to ensure the crime rates on the East side of town are focused on rather than focusing on the population that resides there.

