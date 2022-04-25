top
Reports reveal landlords on murder spree during pandemic
by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Monday Apr 25th, 2022 3:53 AM
Landlords On Murder Spree During Pandemic:
sm_49534865371_7219ecfbcd_k__1_.jpg
original image (2048x1600)
Reports reveal landlords are on murder spree during pandemic

By Lynda Carson - April 25, 2022

Based on research done across the nation from checking news reports, the news reports reveal that the landlords across the nation have been on a murder spree during the pandemic.

Indeed, some news reports reveal that landlords have been sporadically murdering their tenants through the years.

However, there are very few reports of landlords murdering their tenants through the years before covid-19, and it's variants started spreading across the nation.

According to the reports, many of the murders are a result of late rent payments, unpaid rent, tenant complaints over needed repairs, arguments between landlords and tenants, lack of heat complaints, landlords evicting tenants by way of murder, landlord killed tenant for laughing at the landlord, racist motives, and because the tenants liked to party.

In one case, a landlord killed the tenant for masturbating.

In another case the landlord claimed to be protected by the stand-your-ground while murdering a tenant, which the court did not believe.

Reports also reveal that some tenants were dismembered by the landlord, or in another case the tenants were found dead and wrapped in plastic.

According to the news reports, most of the murders were committed by shootings and stabbings.

Some landlords faced charges for shooting their tenants but were left off the hook after facing charges.

The murders seem to be taking place in many parts of the nation, and the murders by landlords appear to have increased since covid-19 started spreading across the nation.

For more, see links below...

-Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8651453/Landlord-arrested-connection-human-remains-stuffed-suitcase-Seattle.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10133401/Missouri-landlord-charged-stabbing-tenant-death-furious-rage-heating.html

https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2020/05/20/east-bay-man-fatally-shot-after-argument-with-roommate-is-identified/

https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/elderly-vegas-landlord-laughed-smiled-he-fatally-shot-2-tenants-wounded-3rd-over-unpaid-rent/SSZE4QOSBJGV7MLQAM7MIOANCU/

https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/national-international/da-landlord-accused-of-killing-2-tenants-handled-eviction-his-way/2527373/

https://www.lawofficer.com/landlord-michael-pritchard-kills-roommate/

https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/st-louis-landlord-charged-with-murdering-tenant/article_052468da-c87b-56b9-81ab-e0d2082c633f.html

https://fox4kc.com/news/kansas-city-landlord-accused-of-stabbing-tenant-to-death-over-heating-complaint/

https://www.wzzm13.com/article/news/local/battle-creek/battle-creek-police-update-missing-couple/69-3d61cb4b-084e-4e6c-a593-e14a09ec3981

https://www.cbs17.com/news/landlord-kills-2-wounds-1-in-rent-dispute-vegas-police-say/

https://ktvz.com/news/2021/10/26/family-members-devastated-after-landlord-is-accused-of-killing-a-tenant-over-heating-complaint/

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2774251/award-winning-tv-producer-made-film-about-murderous-landlord-killing-tenants-stabs-his-own-tenant-for-laughing-at-him/

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/landlord-allegedly-kills-2-over-unpaid-rent

https://www.foxnews.com/us/connecticut-elections-official-murder-shooting-tenant-rent

https://www.kshb.com/news/crime/northland-landlord-charged-with-murder-in-tenants-death-during-heating-dispute

https://www.wtnh.com/news/connecticut/fairfield/norwalk-official-charged-with-murder-after-police-say-tenant-found-shot-dead/

https://lasvegassun.com/news/2021/aug/10/police-fatal-shootings-believed-linked-to-unpaid-r/

https://www.the-sun.com/news/1644838/landlord-confess-murder-tenants-party-michigan/

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2020/02/06/police-landlord-shoots-tenant-during-argument-in-detroit/

https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/nevada/articles/2021-08-11/da-landlord-in-tenant-shooting-handled-eviction-his-way

https://tribuneofthepeoplenews.wordpress.com/2021/09/24/pennsylvania-landlord-murders-tenant-family-and-community-protest-states-concealment-collusion/

https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio/news/local/washington-landlord-wont-charged-sept-1-killing-of-tenant

https://www.keeptalkinggreece.com/2022/03/05/andravida-landlord-confesses-murder-family-children-racist-motive/

https://www.kxan.com/news/las-vegas-landlord-accused-of-killing-2-tenants-handled-eviction-his-way-da-says/

https://www.foxnews.com/us/seattle-landlord-murder-dismember-couple-help-others

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8663621/Landlord-help-multiple-people-killing-tenants.html

https://krcgtv.com/news/local/neighbors-allege-tensions-between-landlord-tenant-prior-to-moberly-shooting

https://katv.com/news/local/little-rock-landlord-justified-in-killing-tenant-prosecutors-say

https://www.heraldnet.com/news/police-suspect-everett-area-man-84-killed-missing-tenant/

https://truecrimedaily.com/2021/12/30/minnesota-landlord-allegedly-shot-sister-and-father-after-seeking-their-eviction/

https://www.ktsm.com/news/national/landlord-kills-2-wounds-1-in-rent-dispute-vegas-police-say/

https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/trending/police-michigan-landlord-killed-missing-tenants-because-they-liked-party-kept-him-awake/MXWSRQKG4NCZVHH7LNJXRY7OQE/

https://www.ocala.com/story/news/2021/03/16/no-stand-your-ground-protection-ocala-landlord-who-shot-tenant/4673759001/

https://www.kansascity.com/news/local/article255792371.html

https://www.latintimes.com/landlord-kills-tenant-after-catching-him-masturbating-girlfriends-underwear-497322

https://www.sfgate.com/crime/article/Berkeley-landlord-charged-with-attempted-murder-13012187.php

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12951032/landlord-confess-murder-tenants-party-michigan/

https://www.mlive.com/news/kalamazoo/2020/10/battle-creek-landlord-confesses-to-killing-2-tenants-wrapping-bodies-in-plastic-police-say.html

https://www.insideedition.com/landlord-allegedly-admits-to-killing-tenants-after-many-noise-complaints-62533

https://www.nydailynews.com/news/crime/ny-norwalk-official-kills-man-police-20220122-vl27stkj2vejpes5ofckscgyzi-story.html

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/landlord-charged-with-murder-after-argument-with-tenant-police/3506144/

https://www.thenewstribune.com/news/nation-world/national/article255777861.html

https://fox2now.com/news/missouri/homicide-suspect-out-on-bail-becomes-homicide-victim-in-st-louis/

https://wset.com/news/nation-world/landlord-accused-of-killing-tenant-over-heating-complaint

https://komonews.com/news/local/murdered-tenants-body-found-months-after-suspected-killing-landlord-still-in-jail

