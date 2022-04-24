top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
UC Santa Cruz: May Day Celebration for Workers
Date Sunday May 01
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSOL Coalition
Location Details
Bay + High Streets, Santa Cruz (base of UCSC campus)
May 1st is International Workers Day! Join us next Sunday at noon to celebrate workers and the struggle for their rights! Featuring speeches from local unions and organizations, free food, art and activities, music, and fun! The event will be held at Bay + High streets at the base of UCSC campus, accessible by bus.
