The week of so-called "Earth Day", autonomous hooligans super-glued the card readers at two SF banks. This echoes anti-bank and anti-civ actions across other occupied territories (see Philly, Quebec and Chile) in strikes against capital and those funding the destruction of human and nonhuman animals alike.
ATMs are a visible face of banks. Many "oppressed" people like us might get inconvenienced when their neighborhood ATM doesn't work, but we aren't the parasites demanding rent or cash for food. This sabotage breaks normal bank "consumer" operations and that's fantastic. Card readers at corporate or leasing offices, bank ATMs, fuck it--even gas stations are all vulnerable. Smash a window too! The fires we light burn hot, and even tho we might get burned, blessed is the flame.
Shit on a Tesla!
Fuck Bay Area business-as-usual!
Til society is ash!
~ The Sticky Vandals
GET STICKY
- Gift cards and non-corrogated cardboard have worked equally well in our experience.
- Steal all your supplies (obviously) in a way that doesn't leave fingerprints, and wipe down any supplies/cards with rubbing alcohol.
- Cover your face and any identifiable features (hair, face, tatts, piercings), wear cotton gloves and clothes not linked to you that you can then trash (not in your hood), but dress to blend into the area and choose a time when there's still people about who might use ATMs.
- Read up on digital security and use encrypted messaging and Tor.
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.