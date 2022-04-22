top
Environment
Environment
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Environment & Forest Defense
SF People's Earth Day Protest and March
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
Protesters demand end to Bay Area's environmental racism
sm_01-11222-856_1939.jpg
original image (1732x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Earth Day was celebrated this Friday April 22nd in San Francisco's United Nations Plaza, adjoining City Hall. The overall theme was a protest against the Bays Area's environmental racism.

Organized by Youth vs Apocalypse and Greenaction, over 1000 protesters mostly of high school age gathered at 10am, many holding sunflowers. Shouting slogans they began their march up Market Street, then through several other streets ending up on the steps of City Hall.

Teachers kept the younger marchers organized. There was shouting and drumming. The 1000 grandmothers provided much sustenance. Fruits before the march and plates of warm natchos at the City Hall rally. Whatever challenges confront Bay Area environmentalists, lack of food is not one of them, thanks to the Grandmothers.

The rally at City Halls featured young speakers and performers.

From the event announcement:

While it’s lovely that Earth Day is a universal day that everyone gathers around with the intention of combating climate change, we need to make sure that we are inclusive in our actions. Historically, Earth Day has been a day in San Francisco where places like Golden Gate Park and Crissy Fields are cleansed and cared for while low income communities of color, like Bayview Hunters Point and Treasure Island, have been neglected by city, state, and federal elected officials and agencies. With full consciousness, the city is letting poor Black and Brown people die, allowing multiple generations to live on radioactive land and breathe dirty air. Our civic officials are complicit, silent, and indifferent about this because those most impacted are Black, Brown, and poor. We need to reframe how we celebrate this day with our actions.

This Earth Day, we call on those in the climate justice movement to fight with us to demand the cleanup of radioactive and toxic waste from our city. We call on those that recognize that at the root of the issues we face as low-income people, Black, Brown, Indigenous people, and as LGBTQ+ people, is a system profiting off of our struggles. We call on San Francisco to acknowledge our plight with climate injustice through actions.

We demand the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Mayor Breed, the USEPA, State Department of Toxic Substances Control, the State Water Quality Control Board, and all elected officials for the:

  1. Retesting with independent community oversight of Hunters Point Naval Shipyard Superfund site & adjacent areas
  2. Full and comprehensive cleanup of all contamination due to community vulnerability and due to the threat posed by rising sea levels and groundwater rise
  3. Full reparations including financial compensation and lifetime health services for all residents, ex-residents and workers exposed and impacted by Shipyard contamination
We are taking back Earth Day this 2022 to demand environmental and climate justice NOW in the Bay Area & across the world.

Join Youth vs. Apocalypse, Greenaction for Health & Environmental Justice & Marie Harrison Community Foundation & Bayview Hunters Point Mothers & Fathers Committee in a powerful youth climate strike & action for environmental & climate justice.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_02-11222-856_1945.jpg
original image (1787x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_03-11222-856_1969.jpg
original image (1742x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_04-11222-854_5205.jpg
original image (1967x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_05-11222-856_2000.jpg
original image (2004x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_06-11222-852_7897.jpg
original image (1986x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_07-11222-854_5320.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_08-11222-854_5324.jpg
original image (1896x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_09-11222-854_5344.jpg
original image (1709x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_10-11222-856_2092.jpg
original image (2018x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_11-11222-854_5360.jpg
original image (2033x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_12-11222-854_5408.jpg
original image (1863x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_13-11222-854_5414.jpg
original image (1400x1584)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_14-11222-854_5442.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_15-11222-852_7951.jpg
original image (1400x1526)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_16-11222-856_2142.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_17-11222-852_8012.jpg
original image (1400x1865)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_18-11222-856_2174.jpg
original image (1955x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_19-11222-852_8050.jpg
original image (1662x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 10:19 PM
sm_20-11222-856_2177.jpg
original image (1876x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code