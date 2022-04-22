All Out for Palestine Tomorrow at Ocean and Water Streets! We have signs to greet the traffic at Ocean and Water Streets but you are welcome to bring your owns supporting BDS and Palestine. We begin at 11 a.m. and generally end at 12:30 p.m. We have literature and handouts for those who are interested in finding more information.
AND..
The NEXT Trader Joe's BDS action will happen on the following Saturday: April 30. 11am -12:30pm--
We will be protesting on the sidewalk at the entrance to the Captitola TJ 's parking lot. We have new signs and handouts about the Israeli products TJs sells and info about how to contact TJs to let them know that we are boycotting those products..
Please join us for one or both actions!
|Date
|Saturday April 23
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Allan Fisher
|Location Details
|Corner of Ocean and Water Streets, Santa Cruz
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 8:57 PM
