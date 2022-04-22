Celebrate May Day with workers from across the country at this online commemoration.
There will be an in-person zoom party option at New Valencia Hall to honor workers from across the country.
Vaccine/booster certification and masks required. To attend remotely, please email bay area fsp [at] socialism.com for zoom link, or more information: 415-864-1278: fb.com/fspbayarea
|Saturday April 30
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Panel Discussion
|Freedom Socialist Party
|415-271-8215
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street
San Francisco
