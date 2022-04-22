Mike Elk, a senior journalist of paydaireport.com is interviewed about the AFL-CIO investigation of newly elected Pennsylvania AFL-CIO president Frank Snyder. He also discusses the issue of sexual harassment in the labor movement.

WorkWeek interviews senior reporter Mike Elk at paydayreport.com on the escalating sex harassmentand discrimination issues within the labor movement. He discusses the independent investigation ordered by the AFL-CIO's president Liz Schuler on newly elected Pennsylvania AFL-CIO president Frank Snyder for sexual harassment and bullying of women staff members. He also discusses thefailure of other unions including the SEIU and UFCW to properly deal with sexual harassment. The also discussed the failure of the CWA to do an independent investigation of the former Pittsburgh CWA NewsGuild president Michael Fuoco who was a sexual predator and was raping women as well as targeting women journalist students for harassment.He reports that CWA AFA president Sara Nelson and CWA Secretary Treasurer Sara Steffins knew about these charges but refused to carry out an independent investigation of Fucco's actions and the cover-up of his actions by other Guild members including present Pittsburgh NG Unit chair Zack Tanner.Elk reports that he was also physically assaulted by Tanner and that Tanner made threats on his life.This interview was done on 4/19/22.