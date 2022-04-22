From the Open-Publishing Calendar
PA AFL-CIO Pres Snyder, Sexual Harassment, Cover-up In CWA & Labor Journalists
Mike Elk, a senior journalist of paydaireport.com is interviewed about the AFL-CIO investigation of newly elected Pennsylvania AFL-CIO president Frank Snyder. He also discusses the issue of sexual harassment in the labor movement.
WorkWeek interviews senior reporter Mike Elk at paydayreport.com on the escalating sex harassment
and discrimination issues within the labor movement. He discusses the independent investigation ordered by the AFL-CIO's president Liz Schuler on newly elected Pennsylvania AFL-CIO president Frank Snyder for sexual harassment and bullying of women staff members. He also discusses the
failure of other unions including the SEIU and UFCW to properly deal with sexual harassment. The also discussed the failure of the CWA to do an independent investigation of the former Pittsburgh CWA NewsGuild president Michael Fuoco who was a sexual predator and was raping women as well as targeting women journalist students for harassment.
He reports that CWA AFA president Sara Nelson and CWA Secretary Treasurer Sara Steffins knew about these charges but refused to carry out an independent investigation of Fucco's actions and the cover-up of his actions by other Guild members including present Pittsburgh NG Unit chair Zack Tanner.
Elk reports that he was also physically assaulted by Tanner and that Tanner made threats on his life.
This interview was done on 4/19/22.
Additional Media:
Mike Elk On Struggle To Organize At NY Times, Chicago Tribune, NewsGuild, Transparency & Democracy
https://youtu.be/1zN2bXOC99s
Staten Island Amazon Workers Win Historic Union Election: Labor Reporter Mike Elk On The Victory
https://youtu.be/2AZCarLetUk
The Lessons Of The Bessemer Alabama Amazon Unionization Vote With Journalist Mike Elk
https://youtu.be/l7rsObLWJOU
A Fight Over Union Democracy at The New York Times
https://paydayreport.com/a-fight-over-union-democracy-at-the-new-york-times/
Journalists, Whistleblowers, Sexual Misconduct, Cover-ups & NG Tops With Mike Elk of Payday Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEvfJ13dINI&t=2s
Pittsburgh NewsGuild Cover-up, Transparency & Blaming The Whistleblower with Reporter Mike Elk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B27anw0yIZM
CWA NewsGuild Staff Shakeup as Questions Linger about Violent Intimidation, Racism & Sexual Misconduct
https://paydayreport.com/newsguild-staff-shakeup-as-questions-linger-about-violent-intimidation-racism-sexual-misconduct/
Violent Threatening Emails’ IP Address Traced to NewsGuild Officer Zack Tanner
https://paydayreport.com/violent-threatening-emails-ip-address-traced-to-newsguild-officer-zack-tanner
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow(at)gmail.com
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
