top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Labor & Workers
PA AFL-CIO Pres Snyder, Sexual Harassment, Cover-up In CWA & Labor Journalists
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 1:40 PM
Mike Elk, a senior journalist of paydaireport.com is interviewed about the AFL-CIO investigation of newly elected Pennsylvania AFL-CIO president Frank Snyder. He also discusses the issue of sexual harassment in the labor movement.
pa_afl-cio_frank_snnyder.jpeg
WorkWeek interviews senior reporter Mike Elk at paydayreport.com on the escalating sex harassment
and discrimination issues within the labor movement. He discusses the independent investigation ordered by the AFL-CIO's president Liz Schuler on newly elected Pennsylvania AFL-CIO president Frank Snyder for sexual harassment and bullying of women staff members. He also discusses the
failure of other unions including the SEIU and UFCW to properly deal with sexual harassment. The also discussed the failure of the CWA to do an independent investigation of the former Pittsburgh CWA NewsGuild president Michael Fuoco who was a sexual predator and was raping women as well as targeting women journalist students for harassment.
He reports that CWA AFA president Sara Nelson and CWA Secretary Treasurer Sara Steffins knew about these charges but refused to carry out an independent investigation of Fucco's actions and the cover-up of his actions by other Guild members including present Pittsburgh NG Unit chair Zack Tanner.
Elk reports that he was also physically assaulted by Tanner and that Tanner made threats on his life.
This interview was done on 4/19/22.

Additional Media:

Mike Elk On Struggle To Organize At NY Times, Chicago Tribune, NewsGuild, Transparency & Democracy
https://youtu.be/1zN2bXOC99s

Staten Island Amazon Workers Win Historic Union Election: Labor Reporter Mike Elk On The Victory
https://youtu.be/2AZCarLetUk

The Lessons Of The Bessemer Alabama Amazon Unionization Vote With Journalist Mike Elk
https://youtu.be/l7rsObLWJOU

A Fight Over Union Democracy at The New York Times
https://paydayreport.com/a-fight-over-union-democracy-at-the-new-york-times/

Journalists, Whistleblowers, Sexual Misconduct, Cover-ups & NG Tops With Mike Elk of Payday Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEvfJ13dINI&t=2s

Pittsburgh NewsGuild Cover-up, Transparency & Blaming The Whistleblower with Reporter Mike Elk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B27anw0yIZM

CWA NewsGuild Staff Shakeup as Questions Linger about Violent Intimidation, Racism & Sexual Misconduct
https://paydayreport.com/newsguild-staff-shakeup-as-questions-linger-about-violent-intimidation-racism-sexual-misconduct/

Violent Threatening Emails’ IP Address Traced to NewsGuild Officer Zack Tanner
https://paydayreport.com/violent-threatening-emails-ip-address-traced-to-newsguild-officer-zack-tanner

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow(at)gmail.com

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/XyMFv7N8NKY
§Pittsburgh NG Unit chair Zack Tanner Charged With Assault By Mike Elk
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 1:40 PM
tanner_zack_eyes.jpeg
Mike Elk, senior reporter of payday report.com reports that Pittsburgh NG Unit chair Zack Tanner physically assaulted him and also threatened his life and that there has been no independent investigation of these formal complaints made to the NewsGuild and the CWA.
https://youtu.be/XyMFv7N8NKY
§SEIU Pres Mary Kay Henry Cover-up Of Sexual Harassment
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 1:40 PM
sm_henry__mary_kay_map_usa.jpeg
original image (640x512)
Labor reporter Mike Elk reported that SEIU International president Mary Kay Henry had also covered up sexual harassment by SEIU UHW president Dave Regan who is still president of that Local.
https://youtu.be/XyMFv7N8NKY
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code