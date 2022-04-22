top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 5/6/2022
Oakland & The World: A Discussion Series on Education, Economic Policy & Voter Suppression
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 06
Time 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorHip Hop Congress, Inc
Location Details
Online event
Join a series of local and national CLUBHOUSE conversations on Education, Economic Policy & Voter Rights Suppression

May 6, 2022 @ 5:30 - 8 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oakland-the-world-discussion-series-registration-292420496577

We want to concentrate on the 2022 election Midterms and change the national narrative while building a base to defeat American Fascism, elevating the importance of our unity through sharing the Oakland, CA experience with the national movement.

We also want to amplify the platform of the Poor People's Campaign while concentrating on social, ecological, anti-poverty, and electoral policies in the fight to secure power to change the circumstances workers and marginalized people face as we build a movement to meet the people's needs while defending Voting Rights and democracy.

Hip Hop Congress (HHC) represents the merger of artists and students, music and community. The Hip Hop Congress mission is to use Hip Hop culture to inspire young people to get involved in social action, civic service, and cultural creativity.

sm_oakland.jpg
original image (720x932)
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 11:20 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 122.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code