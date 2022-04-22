Join a series of local and national CLUBHOUSE conversations on Education, Economic Policy & Voter Rights Suppression
May 6, 2022 @ 5:30 - 8 PM PT
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oakland-the-world-discussion-series-registration-292420496577
We want to concentrate on the 2022 election Midterms and change the national narrative while building a base to defeat American Fascism, elevating the importance of our unity through sharing the Oakland, CA experience with the national movement.
We also want to amplify the platform of the Poor People's Campaign while concentrating on social, ecological, anti-poverty, and electoral policies in the fight to secure power to change the circumstances workers and marginalized people face as we build a movement to meet the people's needs while defending Voting Rights and democracy.
Hip Hop Congress (HHC) represents the merger of artists and students, music and community. The Hip Hop Congress mission is to use Hip Hop culture to inspire young people to get involved in social action, civic service, and cultural creativity.
|Friday May 06
|5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Teach-In
|Hip Hop Congress, Inc
|Online event
