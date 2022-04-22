top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 4/28/2022
No on D / No Way Greenway Party Fundraiser
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 28
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author No Way Greenway
Email info [at] nowaygreenway.com
Phone (831)335-4484
Location Details
Roaring Camp - Bret Harte Hall
5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton, CA 95018
Thursday, April 28, 2022, 5-7 PM
No on D / No Way Greenway Party Fundraiser
at Roaring Camp - Bret Harte Hall
5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton, CA 95018

Live music by Eric Morrison & the Mysteries, silent auction, speakers, light refreshments & beverages.
$25. Donation

RSVP online: https://www.nowaygreenway.com/rsvp

For more info. Call: (831)335-4484
Email: info [at] nowaygreenway.com
no_on_d.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (280.4KB)
For more event information: https://www.nowaygreenway.com/rsvp

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 22nd, 2022 3:59 AM
