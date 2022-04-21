top
"Innocent Until Proven Muslim": Book Talk on Islamophobia & Muslim Experience Since 9/11
Date Tuesday April 26
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorOthering & Belonging Institute UC Berkeley
Location Details
Online event
BOOK TALK: "Innocent Until Proven Muslim: Islamophobia, the War on Terror, and the Muslim Experience Since 9/11"

When: Tuesday, April 26th @ 11am - 12:30pm PT (2pm - 3:30pm ET)

Where: Online

RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/9XFTAoBMwU6S_Le1z6BoTw2

Join us for a book talk with Dr. Maha Hilal where we'll be discussing her new book,
"Innocent Until Proven Muslim: Islamophobia, the War on Terror, and the Muslim Experience Since 9/11." We'll be exploring the last two decades following 9/11 and the origins of the War on Terror, and what is needed to create a better future for all.

Speakers:

--Dr. Maha Hilal, Executive Director of Muslim Counterpublics Lab & author of "Innocent Until Proven Muslim: Islamophobia, the War on Terror, and the Muslim Experience Since 9/11"

--Deepa Fernandes, Immigration Correspondent & Senior Newsroom Advisor on Race & Equity at the San Francisco Chronicle

--Basima Sisemore (moderator), researcher at the Othering & Belonging Institute
