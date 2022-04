When: Tuesday, April 26th @ 11am - 12:30pm PT (2pm - 3:30pm ET)



Where: Online



RSVP:



Join us for a book talk with Dr. Maha Hilal where we'll be discussing her new book,

"Innocent Until Proven Muslim: Islamophobia, the War on Terror, and the Muslim Experience Since 9/11." We'll be exploring the last two decades following 9/11 and the origins of the War on Terror, and what is needed to create a better future for all.



Speakers:



--Dr. Maha Hilal, Executive Director of Muslim Counterpublics Lab & author of "Innocent Until Proven Muslim: Islamophobia, the War on Terror, and the Muslim Experience Since 9/11"



--Deepa Fernandes, Immigration Correspondent & Senior Newsroom Advisor on Race & Equity at the San Francisco Chronicle



