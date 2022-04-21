top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 4/29/2022
Shut Down The Port To Stop Privatization & Union Busting
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 29
Time 4:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAction Comm To Stop Privatization/Union Bust
Location Details
Port Of Oakland
There will be picketing of the Port Of Oakland by the Action Committee to Stop Privatization & Union Busting
sm_1.jpg
original image (6000x6000)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 21st, 2022 2:49 PM
§Picket The Port
by Action Comm To Stop Privatization/Union Bust
Thursday Apr 21st, 2022 2:49 PM
sm_2.jpg
original image (6000x6000)
The union busters and privatizers who run Oakland and represent billionaire John Fisher who owns the A's and the GAP.
§Why A Port Shutdown
by Action Comm To Stop Privatization/Union Bust
Thursday Apr 21st, 2022 2:49 PM
sm_3.jpg
original image (6000x6000)
The billionaires are after our public resources here in the City of Oakland and they have politicians supporting giving $855 million in tax payer money to construct the A's stadium and condo complex that will gentrify West Oakland pushing Black and Brown residents out. Stop Business As Usual! The Future Of Oakland Is At Stake!
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code