Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/21/2022
350 Bay Area Climate Justice Awards for Earth Week 2022
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 21
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/Author350 Bay Area
Location Details
Virtual award ceremony for climate justice
350 BAY AREA CLIMATE JUSTICE AWARDS

When: Earth Week on Thursday, April 21 @ 6 PM - 7 PM PT

Where: Online

Cost: Donation or FREE

RSVP: https://earthday2022.bpt.me/


Join this fun online event to honor Climate Superheroes and connect with climate activists for Earth Week 2022!

2022 HONOREES:

- Cheryl Davila, Former Councilmember, City of Berkeley, Founder & Chair, Climate Emergency Mobilization Task Force (CEMTF)

- John Gioia, Contra Costa County Supervisor

- 1000 Grandmothers, accepted by Barbara Rhine

- Isabella Zizi, Land Defender, Idle No More SF Bay

During the event, each of our honorees will lead a breakout session on a topic that they are passionate about.

Register in advance above.

Ticket sales directly support grassroots climate organizing of 350 Bay Area and honoree groups.

We look forward to connecting online at this evening event. Bring your favorite snacks and drinks and get excited to celebrate what we and our closest allies accomplished in the past year!
screenshot_2022-04-20_at_07-31-58_-_350_bay_area.png
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 20th, 2022 7:35 AM
§
by 350 Bay Area
Wednesday Apr 20th, 2022 7:35 AM
350_bay_area.png
Add Your Comments
