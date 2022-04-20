



When: Earth Week on Thursday, April 21 @ 6 PM - 7 PM PT



Where: Online



Cost: Donation or FREE



RSVP:





Join this fun online event to honor Climate Superheroes and connect with climate activists for Earth Week 2022!



2022 HONOREES:



- Cheryl Davila, Former Councilmember, City of Berkeley, Founder & Chair, Climate Emergency Mobilization Task Force (CEMTF)



- John Gioia, Contra Costa County Supervisor



- 1000 Grandmothers, accepted by Barbara Rhine



- Isabella Zizi, Land Defender, Idle No More SF Bay



During the event, each of our honorees will lead a breakout session on a topic that they are passionate about.



Register in advance above.



Ticket sales directly support grassroots climate organizing of 350 Bay Area and honoree groups.



