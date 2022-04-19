Join Bay Area Labor on May 1st as we recreate the famous 1934 May Day march up Market Street from the Embarcadero to Civic Center for a rally. We are so pleased to have the amazing ANGELA DAVIS as a special guest speaker again this year.
Celebrations of International Workers’ Day, also called May Day, date back over 100 years to the fight for an eight-hour workday. In San Francisco, May 1 has also played host to a rich history of collective action by workers—and this year will be no different.
Sign your organization up for a contingent here: https://forms.gle/xvxLSctiNp1CRg398
SPONSORING ORGANIZATIONS (will be updated as more are added):
San Francisco Labor Council
Alameda Labor Council
Contra Costa Labor Council
San Mateo Labor Council
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5567557423...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 19th, 2022 11:46 AM
