San Mateo Labor Council Join Bay Area Labor on May 1st as we recreate the famous 1934 May Day march up Market Street from the Embarcadero to Civic Center for a rally. We are so pleased to have the amazing ANGELA DAVIS as a special guest speaker again this year.Celebrations of International Workers’ Day, also called May Day, date back over 100 years to the fight for an eight-hour workday. In San Francisco, May 1 has also played host to a rich history of collective action by workers—and this year will be no different.Sign your organization up for a contingent here: https://forms.gle/xvxLSctiNp1CRg398 SPONSORING ORGANIZATIONS (will be updated as more are added):San Francisco Labor CouncilAlameda Labor CouncilContra Costa Labor CouncilSan Mateo Labor Council For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5567557423...

