SafeRx Santa Cruz County and community partners invites the public and key stakeholders to join a virtual town hall about the ongoing fentanyl overdose crisis affecting not only our state, but our families, our neighbors, our youth, our friends, and the people of our community. In addition to raising awareness about fentanyl poisonings and overdose deaths, we will be sharing essential resources, where to access them, the importance of having open and honest conversations without stigma, and how our community is coming together to prevent further loss. Most of all, we want to listen. Panel members representing various sectors of our county will be available to answer questions and take in what you, our community, needs from us in forging effective, supportive partnerships.



SafeRx del Condado de Santa Cruz y los socios comunitarios invitan al público y a las partes interesadas a unirse a una reunión virtual sobre la crisis actual de sobredosis de Fentanil que afecta no solo a nuestro estado, sino también a nuestras familias, vecinos, jóvenes, amigos y la gente de nuestra comunidad.



Además de crear conciencia sobre las intoxicaciones por Fentanil y las muertes por sobredosis, compartiremos recursos esenciales, dónde acceder a ellos, la importancia de tener conversaciones abiertas y honestas sin estigma, y cómo nuestra comunidad se une para evitar más pérdidas. Sobre todo, queremos escuchar. Los miembros del panel que representan varios sectores de nuestro condado estarán disponibles para responder preguntas y recibir lo que usted, nuestra comunidad, necesita de nosotros para forjar asociaciones y soluciones efectivas y de apoyo. For more event information: https://www.hipscc.org/saferx

