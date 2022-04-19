The City of Santa Cruz is passing a law to shut down the daily Food Not Bombs meal and peace rally at the Town Clock.
Please join us at our Preparation for Nonviolent Resistance
Monday, May 2, 2022
6:00 - 8:00 pm
The Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
Protesting war and feeding our hungry is essential. Consider participating in nonviolent resistance to the city’s immoral threat against our rights. City Council is likely to pass this ordinance on April 26th and the city could attempt to shut down our peaceful protest and meal at the end of May just days after Food Not Bombs is celebrating its 42nd anniversary. This could be followed days later by the eviction of hundreds of unhoused people from the Benchlands into the doorways, riverbanks and roadsides of Downtown Santa Cruz.
You do not need to risk arrest to be an important supporter of this campaign of resistance.
We will review the successes Food Not Bombs and our supporters have had against past threats to silence our voices.
We roll-play the different scenarios the city may use to drive us from the public square.
We will discuss the strategies that have worked before.
Sharing food and ideas is always an unregulated gift of love. Join us in defending our basic rights.
Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
1-800-884-1136
menu [at] foodnotbombs.net
Normalizing Nuclear War and Predicting Global Food Shortages
https://anarchistcook.wordpress.com/2022/04/18/normalizing-nuclear-war-and-predicting-global-food-shortages/
|Defend Food Not Bombs Right to Share Food and Ideas
► ▼ IMC Network