Primero de Mayo - Día Internacional de los Trabajadores
Sunday, May 1 at 12 noon
Gather at Roosevelt Park
Santa Clara & 19th Streets, San José
March to San José City Hall
Domingo, 1⁰ de mayo a las 12 del mediodía
Reunirse en el Parque Roosevelt
Santa Clara y 19th Streets, San José
Marcha al Ayuntamiento de San José
Please wear a mask!
Por favor, ¡lleve una máscara!
Workers of the World Unite!
Long Live the International Working Class!
¡Los trabajadores del mundo se unen!
¡Viva la clase obrera internacional!
Facebook: @SanJoseMayDay
Instagran: @MayDaySanJose
Twitter: @MayDaySanJose
Tiktok: @MayDaySanJose
|May Day - International Workers' Day
|Sunday May 01
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|San José May Day Coalition
Gather at Roosevelt Park
Santa Clara & 19th Streets, San José
March to San José City Hall
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 19th, 2022 12:24 AM
