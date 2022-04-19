top
South Bay
South Bay
May Day - International Workers' Day
Date Sunday May 01
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSan José May Day Coalition
Location Details
Gather at Roosevelt Park
Santa Clara & 19th Streets, San José
March to San José City Hall
Primero de Mayo - Día Internacional de los Trabajadores

Sunday, May 1 at 12 noon
Gather at Roosevelt Park
Santa Clara & 19th Streets, San José
March to San José City Hall

Domingo, 1⁰ de mayo a las 12 del mediodía
Reunirse en el Parque Roosevelt
Santa Clara y 19th Streets, San José
Marcha al Ayuntamiento de San José

Please wear a mask!
Por favor, ¡lleve una máscara!

Workers of the World Unite!
Long Live the International Working Class!

¡Los trabajadores del mundo se unen!
¡Viva la clase obrera internacional!

Facebook: @SanJoseMayDay
Instagran: @MayDaySanJose
Twitter: @MayDaySanJose
Tiktok: @MayDaySanJose
sm_flyer_-_may_day_-_sj_-_20220501_en.jpg
original image (1294x2000)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 19th, 2022 12:24 AM
§Primero de Mayo - Día Internacional de los Trabajadores
by San José May Day Coalition
Tuesday Apr 19th, 2022 12:24 AM
sm_flyer_-_may_day_-_sj_-_20220501_es.jpg
original image (1294x2000)
https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday/
§Araw ng Manggagawa - Araw ng Mayo
by San José May Day Coalition
Tuesday Apr 19th, 2022 12:24 AM
sm_flyer_-_may_day_-_sj_-_20220501_tg.jpg
original image (1294x2000)
https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday/
§Ngày Lao Động - May Day
by San José May Day Coalition
Tuesday Apr 19th, 2022 12:40 AM
sm_flyer_-_may_day_-_sj_-_20220501_vn.jpg
original image (1294x2000)
Chủ nhật, ngày 1 tháng Năm lúc 12 giờ trưa
Tập trung tại Công viên Roosevelt Park
Santa Clara & 19th Streets, San José
https://www.instagram.com/maydaysanjose/
§May Day - International Workers' Day
by San José May Day Coalition
Tuesday Apr 19th, 2022 12:46 AM
sm_flyer_-_may_day_-_sj_-_20220501_ch.jpg
original image (1294x2000)
Sunday, May 1 at 12 noon
Gather at Roosevelt Park
Santa Clara & 19th Streets, San José
March to San José City Hall
https://allevents.in/san%20jose/may-day-in...
