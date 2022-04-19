Primero de Mayo - Día Internacional de los Trabajadores



Sunday, May 1 at 12 noon

Gather at Roosevelt Park

Santa Clara & 19th Streets, San José

March to San José City Hall



Domingo, 1⁰ de mayo a las 12 del mediodía

Reunirse en el Parque Roosevelt

Santa Clara y 19th Streets, San José

Marcha al Ayuntamiento de San José



Please wear a mask!

Por favor, ¡lleve una máscara!



Workers of the World Unite!

Long Live the International Working Class!



¡Los trabajadores del mundo se unen!

¡Viva la clase obrera internacional!



Facebook: @SanJoseMayDay

Instagran: @MayDaySanJose

Twitter: @MayDaySanJose

Tiktok: @MayDaySanJose

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 19th, 2022 12:24 AM