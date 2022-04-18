



Join us for this movie screening about the power of the working class!



Acompáñenos en la proyección de esta película sobre el poder de la clase obrera!



Presented by the San José May Day Coalition

Presentado por la Coalición Primero de Mayo de San José



Sábado, 23 de abril, 6:30 - 8 pm en Zoom

Confirme su asistencia en



Facebook: @SanJoseMayDay

Instagran: @MayDaySanJose

Twitter: @MayDaySanJose

