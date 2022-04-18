top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 4/23/2022
Movie screening: Salt of the Earth
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 23
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSan José May Day Coalition
Location Details
RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/y68v2376 for Zoom link
Día de película: Le Sal de la Tierra

Join us for this movie screening about the power of the working class!

Acompáñenos en la proyección de esta película sobre el poder de la clase obrera!

Presented by the San José May Day Coalition
Presentado por la Coalición Primero de Mayo de San José

Sábado, 23 de abril, 6:30 - 8 pm en Zoom
Confirme su asistencia en https://tinyurl.com/y68v2376 para recibir el enlace de Zoom.

Facebook: @SanJoseMayDay
Instagran: @MayDaySanJose
Twitter: @MayDaySanJose
Tiktok: @MayDaySanJose
sm_flyer_-_salt_of_the_earth_-_sj_-_20220423_en.jpg
original image (1294x2000)
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 18th, 2022 11:49 PM
§Día de película: Le Sal de la Tierra
by San José May Day Coalition
Monday Apr 18th, 2022 11:49 PM
sm_flyer_-_salt_of_the_earth_-_sj_-_20220423_es.jpg
original image (1294x2000)
Descargue un afiche aquí ...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code