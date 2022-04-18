Día de película: Le Sal de la Tierra
Join us for this movie screening about the power of the working class!
Acompáñenos en la proyección de esta película sobre el poder de la clase obrera!
Presented by the San José May Day Coalition
Presentado por la Coalición Primero de Mayo de San José
Sábado, 23 de abril, 6:30 - 8 pm en Zoom
Confirme su asistencia en https://tinyurl.com/y68v2376 para recibir el enlace de Zoom.
Facebook: @SanJoseMayDay
Instagran: @MayDaySanJose
Twitter: @MayDaySanJose
Tiktok: @MayDaySanJose
South Bay | Labor & Workers
|Movie screening: Salt of the Earth
|Date
|Saturday April 23
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|San José May Day Coalition
|Location Details
|RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/y68v2376 for Zoom link
