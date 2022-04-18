Votación de no ciudadanos en San José
Noncitizen voting in San José
A Human Agenda hot topic!
Round Table / Mesa Redonda
Panelists: Dilza González, Victor Vásquez, and Yurina Guzmán
¿Debería la ciudad de San José permitir a los no ciudadanos el derecho a votar en las elecciones municipales?
Should the city of San José allow noncitizens the right to vote in municipal elections?
¿Que se puede aprender de los municipios existentes en la nación que permiten el voto de los no ciudadanos?
What can be learned from existing cities across the country that allow noncitizen voting?
¿Cuáles son las principales ventajas y objeciones del voto de los no ciudadanos?
What are the major advantages and objections to noncitizen voting?
Immigrant culinary potpourri - $10 suggested donation
La comida comienza a las 5:30 pm
Food begins at 5:30 pm
El programa comienza a las 6:15 pm
Program begins at 6:15 pm
Habrá traducción simultánea en español disponible.
Por favor, use una máscara y dé fe de estar completamente vacunado.
Silla de ruedas accesible.
Simultaneous translation in Spanish will be available.
Please wear a mask and self-attest to being fully vaccinated.
Wheelchair accessible.
Co-sponsored by the Bay Area Coalition for Citizenship & Economic Rights
|Date
|Friday April 22
|Time
|5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Human Agenda
|humanagendausa [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|408-460-2999
|Location Details
|
Unite Here! Local 19
2302 Zanker Road, 2nd Floor
San José, CA 95131
|
For more event information: http://www.humanagenda.net
