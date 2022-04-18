top
Related Categories: South Bay | En Español | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights
Votación de no ciudadanos en San José
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 22
Time 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHuman Agenda
Emailhumanagendausa [at] gmail.com
Phone408-460-2999
Location Details
Unite Here! Local 19
2302 Zanker Road, 2nd Floor
San José, CA 95131
Votación de no ciudadanos en San José
Noncitizen voting in San José

A Human Agenda hot topic!
Round Table / Mesa Redonda

Panelists: Dilza González, Victor Vásquez, and Yurina Guzmán

¿Debería la ciudad de San José permitir a los no ciudadanos el derecho a votar en las elecciones municipales?
Should the city of San José allow noncitizens the right to vote in municipal elections?

¿Que se puede aprender de los municipios existentes en la nación que permiten el voto de los no ciudadanos?
What can be learned from existing cities across the country that allow noncitizen voting?

¿Cuáles son las principales ventajas y objeciones del voto de los no ciudadanos?
What are the major advantages and objections to noncitizen voting?

Immigrant culinary potpourri - $10 suggested donation
La comida comienza a las 5:30 pm
Food begins at 5:30 pm

El programa comienza a las 6:15 pm
Program begins at 6:15 pm

Habrá traducción simultánea en español disponible.
Por favor, use una máscara y dé fe de estar completamente vacunado.
Silla de ruedas accesible.

Simultaneous translation in Spanish will be available.
Please wear a mask and self-attest to being fully vaccinated.
Wheelchair accessible.

Co-sponsored by the Bay Area Coalition for Citizenship & Economic Rights
sm_flyer_-_non-citizen_voting_-_round_table_-_ha_-_20220422.jpg
original image (817x1056)
For more event information: http://www.humanagenda.net

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 18th, 2022 9:58 PM
§Votación de no ciudadanos en San José
by Human Agenda
Monday Apr 18th, 2022 9:58 PM
flyer_-_non-citizen_voting_-_round_table_-_ha_-_20220422.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (4.7MB)
Descargue un afiche aquí ...

Download a flyer here ...
http://www.humanagenda.net
