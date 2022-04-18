Fight For Our Future: Rally for Climate, Care, Justice, and Jobs in Washington D.C.
Date & time: Saturday, April 23 @ 10 AM - noon PT (1 – 3 PM ET)
Livestream:
https://www.facebook.com/greennewdealnetwork/
https://www.facebook.com/EarthDay.Org/
More info: https://fightforourfutures.com/
Or search for events by zip code here: https://map.fightforourfutures.com/
Enough is enough. We cannot wait any longer. Every year the heat rises, storms worsen, and our dependence on foreign fuels enables authoritarian power grabs–as the world is witnessing with the invasion of Ukraine.
We need a massive build-out of American-made clean energy to preserve a habitable planet, create good union jobs, and lower energy bills. We need Congress and state legislatures to invest in an equitable transition to clean energy, made right here in America, and to invest in care jobs to preserve a livable planet and thriving, sustainable communities.
Now is the time to give it everything we’ve got. This Earth Day, we’re calling for a nationwide mobilization to crank up the pressure and get these historic investments over the finish line.
On Saturday, April 23, we commit to sending President Biden, Congress, and lawmakers at all levels of government a message they can’t ignore!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
|Fight For Our Future: Rally for Climate, Care, Jobs & Justice in Wash. D.C. (livestream)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday April 23
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Green New Deal Network
|Location Details
|Livestream of rally in D.C.
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 18th, 2022 3:51 PM
