top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/23/2022
Fight For Our Future: Rally for Climate, Care, Jobs & Justice in Wash. D.C. (livestream)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 23
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorGreen New Deal Network
Location Details
Livestream of rally in D.C.
Fight For Our Future: Rally for Climate, Care, Justice, and Jobs in Washington D.C.

Date & time: Saturday, April 23 @ 10 AM - noon PT (1 – 3 PM ET)

Livestream:
https://www.facebook.com/greennewdealnetwork/
https://www.facebook.com/EarthDay.Org/

More info: https://fightforourfutures.com/

Or search for events by zip code here: https://map.fightforourfutures.com/


Enough is enough. We cannot wait any longer. Every year the heat rises, storms worsen, and our dependence on foreign fuels enables authoritarian power grabs–as the world is witnessing with the invasion of Ukraine.

We need a massive build-out of American-made clean energy to preserve a habitable planet, create good union jobs, and lower energy bills. We need Congress and state legislatures to invest in an equitable transition to clean energy, made right here in America, and to invest in care jobs to preserve a livable planet and thriving, sustainable communities.

Now is the time to give it everything we’ve got. This Earth Day, we’re calling for a nationwide mobilization to crank up the pressure and get these historic investments over the finish line.

On Saturday, April 23, we commit to sending President Biden, Congress, and lawmakers at all levels of government a message they can’t ignore!
screenshot_2022-04-18_at_15-48-27_fight_for_our_future_washington_dc_rally_for_climate_care_justice_and_jobs_____fight_for_our_future_rally_for_climate_care_justice_and_jobs.png
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 18th, 2022 3:51 PM
§
by Green New Deal Network
Monday Apr 18th, 2022 3:51 PM
sm_screenshot_2022-04-18_at_15-47-51_fight_for_our_future_rally_for_climate_care_jobs_and_justice.jpg
original image (1219x682)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code