Related Categories: Central Valley | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/22/2022
UC Davis: UC Green New Deal Climate Rally
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 22
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUC Berkeley GND
Location Details
Mrak Hall north steps at UC Davis, 1 Shields Ave, Davis, CA 95616
UC DAVIS: UC Green New Deal Climate Rally

Host: UC Green New Deal

Date & time: EARTH DAY on Friday, April 22 @ noon

Location: north steps of Mrak Hall at UC Davis 1 Shields Ave, Davis, CA 95616

In a historic show of collective concern and action, students, staff, and faculty at nine University of California campuses are rallying on #UCEarthDay to confront the UC’s complicity in contributing to the climate crisis and advocate a bold, just, and transformative #UCGreenNewDeal.

Despite nearly 10 years of the Carbon Neutrality Initiative, the UC continues to emit 1 million tonnes of carbon annually—a level that has remained constant for a decade as the UC chooses to offset its responsibility to truly decarbonize, by instead purchasing carbon offsets (aka pollution permits) that allow the UC to continue emitting business as usual.

We need serious solutions that meet the emergency of the climate crisis. We need a UC Green New Deal NOW! Join us this Earth Day (Fri., April 22nd) to call for real climate solutions at your campus and across the UC!

#UCEarthDay #CarbonFreeUC #NoMoreOffsets #UCGreenNewDealNOW
sm_screenshot_2022-04-18_at_14-24-01_uc-wide_earth_day_climate_rally_indybay.jpg
original image (436x545)
For more event information: https://ucgreennewdealcoalition.net/

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 18th, 2022 2:27 PM
