Host: UC Green New Deal
Date & time: EARTH DAY on Friday, April 22 @ 11 AM - 2 PM PT
Location: Upper Sproul Plaza on UC Berkeley campus, Sather Rd near Bancroft Way
More info: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1kAbQL6gfw8IO3TNBZ8G1x92iEhKJZVWRVSlxusVny1g/edit
UC GND is leading a climate strike to bring together the UC Berkeley eco community to celebrate our collective action. The strike will include a march, speakers from UC Berkeley and the greater Berkeley community.
This event is part a day of climate action at UC campuses statewide.
Note: Wear a mask
|Date
|Friday April 22
|Time
|11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|UC Berkeley GND
|Location Details
|
Upper Sproul Plaza on UC Berkeley campus, Sather Rd near Bancroft Way, Berkeley
Wear a mask.
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 18th, 2022 2:12 PM
