Date & time: EARTH DAY on Friday, April 22 @ 11 AM - 2 PM PT



Location: Upper Sproul Plaza on UC Berkeley campus, Sather Rd near Bancroft Way



More info:



UC GND is leading a climate strike to bring together the UC Berkeley eco community to celebrate our collective action. The strike will include a march, speakers from UC Berkeley and the greater Berkeley community.



This event is part a day of climate action at UC campuses statewide.



