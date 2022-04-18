



WHO: Students and community members. Young people welcome!



WHEN: Earth Day on Friday, April 22 @ 9am – 12pm PDT



WHERE: Santa Rosa Junior College: street mural painting on Elliot Ave between Salem Ave and Albany Drive, Santa Rosa



MORE INFO:



RSVP:



This event meets ADA standards





You are invited on Earth Day to participate in a GIANT EARTH DAY STREET MURAL.



The mural will run along Elliot Ave between Salem Ave and Albany Drive. The purpose of this mural is to envision a livable future for all.



Student groups, academic departments, student services, and community organizations will be contributing their ideas at SRJC's Earth Day Street Mural Event on April 22nd. Full list of participating on the website, but everyone is invited to paint the streets!



Please join us and spread the word.





WHAT'S PROVIDED?



Supplies:



We will provide everything you need: chalk, chalk stick, string, brushes, rags, containers, water, etc. We will provide basic colors of tempera paint (white, yellow, orange, red, blue, green, dark brown, black), redish clay paint, and grey and black paint made from wildfire ash and charcoal, which we hope you will use in your design. If you can bring some used yogurt type containers and some of your own rags (worn out towels work great) please do, but not necessary. We will also have folks to support your team if needed.



Documentation:



We will take and share a drone photo and other photos and video of your mural, though we encourage you to document, take a group photo and share out yourself.



We encourage you to get creative and please encourage folx from your communities to come and help paint the streets.





EVENT INFORMATION



What to Bring?



Please bring a water bottle, hat or sunscreen, and paint friendly clothing.



What's the Schedule?



Set up begins at 8am. Participants start painting at 9am. We will have an open mic and music throughout the day. We will also have a #defundclimatechaos art installation and highlight student research from Thursday's Climate Action Night event. Free coffee in the morning, pizza at noon courtesy of the Student Government Assembly and Student Life.



Where to Park?



Please park in the SRJC parking lot behind Joes or near Bech Lot off Armory.





PARTICIPATING GROUPS



Black Student Union, Umoja, Sawubona

Second Chance Club

SRJC Cheer Team

Sustainability Club & Committee

Biology, Chemistry, & Physics Club

Circle K International Club

Housing and Homeless Awareness Club

Philosophy Club & Department

SRJC Student Group

HS Student Group

Kindness Crew - student group

All Faculty Association

International Student Program

Student Health PEERS

High School Equivalency Diploma - Spanish/English

Saleh's Art 1.2

Saleh's Art 1.1

Multicultural Museum

EOPS, CalWORKs & Foster Youth Programs

Sonoma County Climate Mobilization & So Co Sunrise

Art in Public Places Committee

Green Mary Goodwerks

Climate Protectors

New Horizon School

Healdsburg Community for Sustainable Solutions

Youth and Staff from VOICES Youth Center

Student Government Assembly

North Bay Jobs with Justice

Chop's Teen Club & Roseland Rises

Roseland University Prep School CLIMATE ACTION: Earth Day Street MuralWHO: Students and community members. Young people welcome!WHEN: Earth Day on Friday, April 22 @ 9am – 12pm PDTWHERE: Santa Rosa Junior College: street mural painting on Elliot Ave between Salem Ave and Albany Drive, Santa RosaMORE INFO: https://studentlife.santarosa.edu/street-mural RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/fightforourfuture/event/454184 This event meets ADA standardsYou are invited on Earth Day to participate in a GIANT EARTH DAY STREET MURAL.The mural will run along Elliot Ave between Salem Ave and Albany Drive. The purpose of this mural is to envision a livable future for all.Student groups, academic departments, student services, and community organizations will be contributing their ideas at SRJC's Earth Day Street Mural Event on April 22nd. Full list of participating on the website, but everyone is invited to paint the streets!Please join us and spread the word.WHAT'S PROVIDED?Supplies:We will provide everything you need: chalk, chalk stick, string, brushes, rags, containers, water, etc. We will provide basic colors of tempera paint (white, yellow, orange, red, blue, green, dark brown, black), redish clay paint, and grey and black paint made from wildfire ash and charcoal, which we hope you will use in your design. If you can bring some used yogurt type containers and some of your own rags (worn out towels work great) please do, but not necessary. We will also have folks to support your team if needed.Documentation:We will take and share a drone photo and other photos and video of your mural, though we encourage you to document, take a group photo and share out yourself.We encourage you to get creative and please encourage folx from your communities to come and help paint the streets.EVENT INFORMATIONWhat to Bring?Please bring a water bottle, hat or sunscreen, and paint friendly clothing.What's the Schedule?Set up begins at 8am. Participants start painting at 9am. We will have an open mic and music throughout the day. We will also have a #defundclimatechaos art installation and highlight student research from Thursday's Climate Action Night event. Free coffee in the morning, pizza at noon courtesy of the Student Government Assembly and Student Life.Where to Park?Please park in the SRJC parking lot behind Joes or near Bech Lot off Armory.PARTICIPATING GROUPSBlack Student Union, Umoja, SawubonaSecond Chance ClubSRJC Cheer TeamSustainability Club & CommitteeBiology, Chemistry, & Physics ClubCircle K International ClubHousing and Homeless Awareness ClubPhilosophy Club & DepartmentSRJC Student GroupHS Student GroupKindness Crew - student groupAll Faculty AssociationInternational Student ProgramStudent Health PEERSHigh School Equivalency Diploma - Spanish/EnglishSaleh's Art 1.2Saleh's Art 1.1Multicultural MuseumEOPS, CalWORKs & Foster Youth ProgramsSonoma County Climate Mobilization & So Co SunriseArt in Public Places CommitteeGreen Mary GoodwerksClimate ProtectorsNew Horizon SchoolHealdsburg Community for Sustainable SolutionsYouth and Staff from VOICES Youth CenterStudent Government AssemblyNorth Bay Jobs with JusticeChop's Teen Club & Roseland RisesRoseland University Prep School For more event information: https://studentlife.santarosa.edu/street-m...

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 18th, 2022 11:49 AM