CLIMATE ACTION: Earth Day Street Mural
WHO: Students and community members. Young people welcome!
WHEN: Earth Day on Friday, April 22 @ 9am – 12pm PDT
WHERE: Santa Rosa Junior College: street mural painting on Elliot Ave between Salem Ave and Albany Drive, Santa Rosa
MORE INFO: https://studentlife.santarosa.edu/street-mural
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/fightforourfuture/event/454184
This event meets ADA standards
You are invited on Earth Day to participate in a GIANT EARTH DAY STREET MURAL.
The mural will run along Elliot Ave between Salem Ave and Albany Drive. The purpose of this mural is to envision a livable future for all.
Student groups, academic departments, student services, and community organizations will be contributing their ideas at SRJC's Earth Day Street Mural Event on April 22nd. Full list of participating on the website, but everyone is invited to paint the streets!
Please join us and spread the word.
WHAT'S PROVIDED?
Supplies:
We will provide everything you need: chalk, chalk stick, string, brushes, rags, containers, water, etc. We will provide basic colors of tempera paint (white, yellow, orange, red, blue, green, dark brown, black), redish clay paint, and grey and black paint made from wildfire ash and charcoal, which we hope you will use in your design. If you can bring some used yogurt type containers and some of your own rags (worn out towels work great) please do, but not necessary. We will also have folks to support your team if needed.
Documentation:
We will take and share a drone photo and other photos and video of your mural, though we encourage you to document, take a group photo and share out yourself.
We encourage you to get creative and please encourage folx from your communities to come and help paint the streets.
EVENT INFORMATION
What to Bring?
Please bring a water bottle, hat or sunscreen, and paint friendly clothing.
What's the Schedule?
Set up begins at 8am. Participants start painting at 9am. We will have an open mic and music throughout the day. We will also have a #defundclimatechaos art installation and highlight student research from Thursday's Climate Action Night event. Free coffee in the morning, pizza at noon courtesy of the Student Government Assembly and Student Life.
Where to Park?
Please park in the SRJC parking lot behind Joes or near Bech Lot off Armory.
PARTICIPATING GROUPS
Black Student Union, Umoja, Sawubona
Second Chance Club
SRJC Cheer Team
Sustainability Club & Committee
Biology, Chemistry, & Physics Club
Circle K International Club
Housing and Homeless Awareness Club
Philosophy Club & Department
SRJC Student Group
HS Student Group
Kindness Crew - student group
All Faculty Association
International Student Program
Student Health PEERS
High School Equivalency Diploma - Spanish/English
Saleh's Art 1.2
Saleh's Art 1.1
Multicultural Museum
EOPS, CalWORKs & Foster Youth Programs
Sonoma County Climate Mobilization & So Co Sunrise
Art in Public Places Committee
Green Mary Goodwerks
Climate Protectors
New Horizon School
Healdsburg Community for Sustainable Solutions
Youth and Staff from VOICES Youth Center
Student Government Assembly
North Bay Jobs with Justice
Chop's Teen Club & Roseland Rises
Roseland University Prep School
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Arts + Action | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense
Santa Rosa: Earth Day Street Mural to Fight For Our Future Against Climate Crisis
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Friday April 22
Time
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
SRJC Student Groups & Eco Organizations
Location Details
Santa Rosa Junior College: street mural painting on Elliot Ave between Salem Ave and Albany Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
|
For more event information: https://studentlife.santarosa.edu/street-m...
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 18th, 2022 11:49 AM
► ▼ IMC Network