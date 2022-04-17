top
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/21/2022
Responding to the impacts of climate change in Santa Cruz County
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 21
Time 6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorConfronting Climate Change Conference
Location Details
Webinar Registration:
https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IlPSj22hROewZs65deiCfg
The UC Santa Cruz Division of Physical and Biological Sciences, the Division of Social Sciences, and the Seymour Discovery Center invite you to the eighth annual Confronting Climate Change Conference.

Please join us for a deep dive into climate impacts on the central coast and around the world. UC Santa Cruz scientists and community leaders in conservation, climate resilience, and sustainability will explore the local and global challenges brought on by a warming world, discuss ways we all can adapt and mitigate the impacts of a changing climate, and respond to questions from the audience.

Speakers
Borja Reguero, UC Santa Cruz
Sherry Flumerfelt, Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust
Valentin Lopez, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band
Katherine Seto, UC Santa Cruz
Sikina Jinnah, UC Santa Cruz
sm_confronting_climate_change_conference.jpg
original image (6668x2210)
For more event information: https://confrontingclimatechange.ucsc.edu/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 17th, 2022 8:28 PM
Add Your Comments
