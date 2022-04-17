The UC Santa Cruz Division of Physical and Biological Sciences, the Division of Social Sciences, and the Seymour Discovery Center invite you to the eighth annual Confronting Climate Change Conference.



Please join us for a deep dive into climate impacts on the central coast and around the world. UC Santa Cruz scientists and community leaders in conservation, climate resilience, and sustainability will explore the local and global challenges brought on by a warming world, discuss ways we all can adapt and mitigate the impacts of a changing climate, and respond to questions from the audience.



Speakers

Borja Reguero, UC Santa Cruz

Sherry Flumerfelt, Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust

Valentin Lopez, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band

Katherine Seto, UC Santa Cruz

Sikina Jinnah, UC Santa Cruz

