Passover is a celebration of freedom. The holiday carries many lessons today as we face the climate crisis, working to free ourselves from the destruction of the fossil fuel economy and create a world where everyone can thrive.



During the weeks around Passover, Jews and allies will gather outside the branches and offices of the banks and asset managers that exacerbate the climate crisis by investing their money in Fossil Fuel Pharaohs: oil, gas, and coal companies. We will publicly proclaim today’s fossil-fueled plagues, and lift up matzah as a symbol of urgency, calling on these financial institutions to move their dough.



We mourn the war in Ukraine and the loss of life, and we recognize how fossil fuels are funding the invasion of Ukraine (and how renewable energy can make us all safer). We will call on banks and asset managers to stop their investments not just in Russian oil and gas but in all fossil fuels. For more event information: https://dayenu.controlshift.app/events/cha...

