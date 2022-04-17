top
Alum Rock Park: 150th Anniversary Community Celebration
Date Saturday May 14
Time 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Visitor Center - Alum Rock Park, 15350 Penitencia Creek Rd., San Jose 95127

FREE Celebration
ALUM ROCK PARK: 150th ANNIVERSARY COMMUNITY CELEBRATION

Date & Time: Saturday, May 14, 2022 @ 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Where: Visitor Center - Alum Rock Park, 15350 Penitencia Creek Rd. San Jose, CA 95127

May 14th Celebration and all other events are FREE. Families very welcome!


Join a community celebration for the 150th anniversary of Alum Rock Park, California's oldest municipal public park and a true natural treasure in San Jose since 1872.

We'll be reopening the visitor center and there will be live music, food trucks, a climbing wall, jump houses, large lawn games, and a mineral spring walk.

Founded in 1872, Alum Rock Park has long been one of the Bay Area's most visited destinations and uniquely represents the intricate ecosystem of the Diablo foothills.

Nestled in a canyon in the Diablo Range, Alum Rock Park sits on 720 acres of and boasts over 13 miles of trails, including 6 miles of horse trails and 3 miles of bike trails in the East Foothills of San Jose.

Though in the late 1800s it held many commercial attractions, including an aviary, a restaurant, a carousel and a zoo, today the park has been returned to a more natural state and most of these man-made structures are gone.

The City of San Jose will be celebrating Alum Rock Park's 150th Anniversary Marquee on Saturday, May 14th.

Come celebrate with us!


More Alum Rock Park history here: https://www.u-s-history.com/pages/h3097.html

You can also find detailed Alum Rock Park maps, along with more information about the park's current amenities, facilities and activities by going here: https://www.sanjoseca.gov/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/2088/2028.
For more event information: https://allevents.in/san%20jose/alum-rock-...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 17th, 2022 4:34 PM
by Parks & Recrecation San Jose, YSI, more
Sunday Apr 17th, 2022 4:34 PM
arp150eventsflyer.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (673.0KB)
https://allevents.in/san%20jose/alum-rock-...
