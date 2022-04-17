San Francisco Matt Haney and David Campos who are running for Assembly are interviewed about re-districting, privatization and Treasure Island tolls and toxins.

At a rally at San Francisco City Hall on 4/2 22 against gerrymandering of Supervisorial districts, California Assembly candidates Matt Haney and David Campos talked about the redistricting process, Treasure Island and privatization. The redistricting plan has blown up politically after Mayor London Breed and her appointees tried to break up communities and neighborhoods in order to benefit more whites, wealthy and developers who want to build more million dollar condos in San Francisco.This also includes at Treasure Island which is in Matt Haney's district where developers like Lennar and others also are pushing for tolls on the public island at the same time that Black and working class residents have become severely ill from radioactive material and toxic contamination. Both candidates were asked about some of these issues by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer.