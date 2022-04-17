



To take action toward that vision, the YEA Student Leadership Team is hosting its annual Environmental Action Summit.



This year’s theme is Connecting our Community for Environmental Justice and Action. On Earth Day, Friday April 22, 2022, students and community members will gather for a day of learning focused on collective community action for the environment. This unique student-led event will be held outdoors to both celebrate the many benefits of nature and provide a safe environment for group gathering.



Each Santa Cruz County public high school will be invited to register a team of students to attend with 1-2 staff members from their school. Students must be accompanied by their teacher and student group size will be limited (see details in the registration form). Community representatives from other sectors will attend by invitation only.



School Registration is now open for the 2022 Youth for Environmental Action Summit!

Theme: Connecting Our Community for Environmental Justice and Action.

Date: EARTH DAY Friday, April 22, 2022

Time: Check-in: 9:00am Event: 9:30am - 2:30pm

Location: Harvey West Park, 326 Evergreen Street, Santa Cruz



Registration: Teachers or school chaperones submit registration for their student team. Maximum size of student teams is 15 students per school with over 600 students and 5 for smaller schools. Unreserved spaces will be released after April 1 to schools who would like to bring additional students. Community representatives will attend by invitation only to ensure space for students.



School Registration here:



