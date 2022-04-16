Monday May 16





The Poor People's Campaign has been on a Moblization Tour throughout the United States, and is now stopping in California to demand economic justice, racial justice, ecological justice,

and more for the nation's poor people and low-wage workers. Come join this kickoff event before the huge national march on Washington D.C. happening this coming June 18th.



CA march & rally: Monday, May 16, 2022 @ 4:30 PM PT



Livestream:



CA PPC Facebook:



More info here:





FREE OUTDOOR EVENT: Protest March & Rally in Calfornia



The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival invites you to join poor and low-income, directly impacted people, faith leaders, and moral advocates from California, Arizona, Oregon, Utah and Washington for the The Mass Poor People's & Low-Wage Workers' Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls Mobilization Tour in person and online Monday May 16th. We'll be gathering at 4:30PM PT. The March will begin at 5pm PT and the Mass Assembly at 6pm.



The priorities and demands of poor and low-wealth Californians and neighbors will be front and center as we continue to demonstrate the voting and moral power of those most impacted by the policy violence of the US Congress and state houses.



The Mobilization Tour will make at least ten stops nationwide to do M.O.R.E.: Mobilize, Organize, Register and Educate people for a movement that votes as we move towards the Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls on June 18, 2022.



We must do MORE to make America live up to her possibilities:



--MORE to fully address the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the denial of health care, militarism and the war economy and the false moral narrative of religious nationalism.



--MORE to change the narrative and build the power of those most impacted by these injustices.



--MORE to realize a Third Reconstruction agenda that can build this country from the bottom up and realize the nation we have yet to be.



Somebody’s hurting our people, and it’s gone on far too long, and we WON’T BE SILENT ANYMORE!

___________________________________________________________



En español:



EVENTO AL AIRE LIBRE GRATUITO: Marcha y protesta en California



fecha y hora: Monday, May 16, 2022 @ 4:30 PM PT



transmisión en vivo en línea:



CA PPC Facebook:



más información:





La campana de la Gente Pobre: Un Llamado Nacional al Renacimiento Moral los invita a unirse a personas pobres y de bajos ingresos directamente afectadas, líderes religiosos y defensores morales de California, Arizona, Oregón, Utah y Washington DC para La Masiva Asamblea del Pueblo Pobre y de Trabajadores Asalariados y Marcha Moral en Washington DC y Gira de Movilización a las Urnas presencial y online el lunes 16 de mayo. La marcha comenzará a las 5:00 p. m. (hora del Pacífico) y la asamblea masiva a las 6:00 p. m.



Las prioridades y demandas de los californianos y vecinos pobres y de bajos ingresos estarán al frente y al centro a medida que continuamos demostrando el poder moral y de voto de los más afectados por la política de violencia del Congreso de los EE. UU. y las cámaras estatales.



La Gira de Movilización hará al menos diez paradas en todo el país para hacer M.O.R.E.: Movilizar, Organizar, Registrar y Educar a la gente para un movimiento que vote a medida que avanzamos hacia la Asamblea y la Marcha Moral de la Gente Pobre en Masa y de los Trabajadores de Bajos Salarios en Washington y hacia el Encuestas el 18 de junio de 2022.



Debemos hacer MÁS para que Estados Unidos esté a la altura de sus posibilidades:



--MÁS para abordar plenamente las injusticias entrelazadas del racismo sistémico, la pobreza, la devastación ecológica y la negación de atención médica, el militarismo y la economía de guerra y la falsa narrativa moral del nacionalismo religioso.



--MÁS para cambiar la narrativa y construir el poder de los más afectados por estas injusticias.



--MÁS para realizar una agenda de la Tercera Reconstrucción que pueda construir este país desde abajo y realizar la nación que aún tenemos que ser.



¡Alguien está lastimando a nuestra gente, y ha durado demasiado, y YA NO ESTAREMOS EN SILENCIO!

___________________________________________________________

