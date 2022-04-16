



RSVP:



What can people learn from birds? Only one of the most important facts of life — that humans and nature are intimately linked.



This Earth Week, learn what that means from renowned birders and authors J. Drew Lanham and David Lindo in a special webinar cohosted by the Center for Biological Diversity, Thoreau Society, and College of Idaho.



These world-famous birders will share what birds can teach us about interconnectivity, following up with a Q & A session for participants.



To participate, sign up and then check your email for a link. (If you don't see the email, check your Junk folder.) I hope you can join us.





ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity



https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/



SF Bay Area office: 1212 Broadway #800, Oakland, CA 94612



At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.



Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.



