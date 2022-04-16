Register to join the Center for Biological Diversity on Wednesday, April 20, at 2 p.m. PT
RSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/cXz9jG5XXE-u__U5MXTOcw2
What can people learn from birds? Only one of the most important facts of life — that humans and nature are intimately linked.
This Earth Week, learn what that means from renowned birders and authors J. Drew Lanham and David Lindo in a special webinar cohosted by the Center for Biological Diversity, Thoreau Society, and College of Idaho.
These world-famous birders will share what birds can teach us about interconnectivity, following up with a Q & A session for participants.
To participate, sign up and then check your email for a link. (If you don't see the email, check your Junk folder.) I hope you can join us.
ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity
https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/
SF Bay Area office: 1212 Broadway #800, Oakland, CA 94612
At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.
Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.
We want those who come after us to inherit a world where the wild is still alive.
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
|Interconntectivity: Birds as Teachers - An Earth Week Webinar w/ CBD
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday April 20
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Center for Biological Diversity
|Location Details
|Online teach-in for Earth Week
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 16th, 2022 7:14 AM
