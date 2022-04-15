University of California Campuses Rally in Support of UC-wide “UC Green New Deal” ucgreennewdeal [at] gmail.com)

by UCSC Climate Coalition and UC Green New Deal

Students, faculty, and staff who are part of the UC Green New Deal Coalition, along with members of environmental organizations, campus Sustainability Offices, and concerned individuals on all ten UC campuses, conceived of the idea of an “Intercampus Earth Day” to draw inspiration from each other and to share resources and events that promote more climate awareness and climate action. Nine UC campuses are rallying on Earth Day to promote climate action. Several campuses, in addition to their rallies, have more elaborate plans, like UC Merced’s Shakespeare in Yosemite and UC Santa Cruz’s full day of Climate Teach-Ins, featuring several dozen scholars, students, and community leaders hosting concurrent talks.